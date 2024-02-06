State Rep. Kathy Swan wants to set the scene for new film and television production in Missouri.

She is sponsoring a bill, the Show Missouri Film and Digital Media Act, to provide tax credits for film production projects. A tax credit is a type of tax incentive that can reduce the amount of money a taxpayer owes the government.

The Cape Girardeau Republican has been pushing the idea of a film tax credit for several years, but without success.

This time, she hopes her fellow lawmakers will embrace the legislative script, which she and other supporters believe will pay economic dividends.

Missouri previously offered such tax credits, but that law expired in 2013.

Some state lawmakers over the years have objected to tax credits, arguing it leads to lower tax revenue for everything from education to senior services.

Former state Sen. Jason Crowell has been a vocal opponent of the tax-credit system. Tax credits are not part of the legislative appropriation process, but should be, Crowell and others have said.

In written comments to the Southeast Missourian in 2010, Crowell lamented the system provides special interest groups "a way to use backroom politics to funnel money toward controversial projects that would never be approved by the General Assembly."

Swan has pushed for lawmakers to take budgetary control of all state tax credits even as she pushes for implementing a new film tax credit.

'Missed out'

Since the film tax-credit program ended, the state has "missed out" on 10 studio projects, amounting to at least $150 million in lost economic impact, Swan said Thursday.

A number of popular films and television series set in Missouri were filmed in other states.

They include HBO's "Sharp Objects," the movie "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and the Netflix series "Ozark." The first was filmed in California and Georgia, the second in North Carolina, and the third mostly in Georgia.

HBO's decision to film "Sharp Objects" in Georgia was in part due to the state's offerings, a company spokeswoman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in July.

"Gone Girl," a movie filmed partly in Cape Girardeau, was the last major production in Missouri to take advantage of the tax-credit program before it expired, according to Joni Tackette, president of Missouri Motion Media Association.

Twentieth Century Fox spent some $7.8 million in Cape Girardeau filming "Gone Girl" in the fall of 2013, according to the Missouri Motion Media Association.

Tackette said that included $600,000 in lodging and office space alone.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars also were spent on transportation, security, furniture and props, building supplies and catering services.

Without the tax credits, "Gone Girl" would not have been filmed in Missouri, according to Swan.

Since the tax-credit program ended, Missouri has experienced lost opportunities for filming not only big-screen movies, but also television series in the state, she said.

According to Tackette, 35 states and territories offer financial incentives to filmmakers.

Without a tax credit, Missouri can't draw filmmakers to the state, she said.

The surrounding states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky and Illinois offer incentives, Tackette said.

Shuttered programs

But according to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL), several states have cut their film incentives since 2009.