May 15, 2023

Rep. John Voss reflects on first legislative term in Jeff City

Freshman state House legislator John Voss of Cape Girardeau said he would focus on understanding the legislature after his swearing-in Jan. 4 to fill the District 147 seat left vacant with the Dec. 29, 2021, resignation of his predecessor, Wayne Wallingford...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
John Voss
John Voss

Freshman state House legislator John Voss of Cape Girardeau said he would focus on understanding the legislature after his swearing-in Jan. 4 to fill the District 147 seat left vacant with the Dec. 29, 2021, resignation of his predecessor, Wayne Wallingford.

Voss' first session in the 102nd General Assembly ended Friday, May 12, as the House and Senate adjourned for the summer.

When a legislative session concludes, all unpassed bills automatically expire.

The former Cape Girardeau city councilman and retired Procter & Gamble manager said the last four months have left him "much better prepared" for the work ahead.

"I've learned there is still much to learn," Voss said. "I've tried to build relationships with colleagues and staff at the Capitol, and I've a much better sense of the many ways ideas can be turned into a statute."

Voss introduced one bill during his inaugural session in the legislature's lower chamber — House Bill 1300, designed to stop a person under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or controlled substances from acting as a temporary instructor or as an intermediate driver's license supervisor. The measure did not make it out of committee.

"I will introduce the bill again as well as other ideas related to taxation and elections," said Voss, who did not hide his displeasure that residents of his district were left without representation in Jefferson City for a year. He has advocated for legislation requiring vacancies be filled quickly.

Voss weighed in on several bills that won legislative approval in the just-completed session — and all of which received his "yes" vote.

  • Texting while driving prohibitions.

The bill bans, with some exceptions, several uses of electronic communication devices while a vehicle is being operated, with enhanced penalties for repeat offenders, for violations in a work zone or school zone, and for those infractions considered "the proximate cause of property damage, personal injury or death."

"Driving as much as I do, I have a newfound appreciation for how pervasive distracted driving is now. This bill seems an easy way to save lives, just as seat belts and airbags have. The law also directs the state Department of Revenue to create an online insurance portal to make vehicle licensing easier and more patron-friendly," Voss said.

  • Restrictions eased on retired teachers.

Referred to as a "retirement systems" bill, the law permits retired teachers to work up to four years full time.

"With upwards of 50% of the teaching profession leaving in the first five years, we need to ensure our classrooms are fully staffed to educate children. The bill allows retired teachers to return while not penalizing their pension payments," Voss said.

  • Modifying tax relief for seniors.

SB 190, among other things, removes Social Security from Missouri income tax.

"Inflation has risen much faster than both wages and social security benefits. I think this bill is a win for our senior citizens," Voss said.

  • Expansion of Interstate 70 to three full lanes.

Legislators appropriated more money for this initiative, part of an overall record $51 billion approved 2024 budget, than Gov. Mike Parson requested in January.

"If you have driven I-70 lately, you know the road is not in great shape. This is needed. It's a one-time expense and we have the money," said Voss, a reference to Missouri's estimated $6 billion budget surplus.

Local News
