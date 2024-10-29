Rep. Jason Smith weighs in on Hunter Biden investigation

Political fireworks are being seen between lawyers for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and certain Republican congressmen, notably Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

Smith has added his voice to those of the GOP chairmen of two other U.S. House committees in asking for more than a dozen transcribed interviews in the high profile federal investigation of the younger Biden.

Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, joined Oversight Committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio in requesting transcripts of interviews Hunter Biden had with officials of the Department of Justice, Internal Revenue Service and Secret Service.

The move is part of an expansion of House Republicans' probe of Hunter Biden with the 2024 election coming ever closer.

"We need to hear from these federal employees and other witnesses about this weaponization of federal law enforcement power," the three committee chairmen said in a joint statement.