The new budget deal passed by Congress and signed into law Friday will boost federal spending, ballooning the national debt, according to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who voted against the measure.

Smith said he was one of 67 House Republicans to vote against the last-minute deal, and the only member of the GOP House leadership to do so.

The Southeast Missouri congressman said ï¿½it wasnï¿½t an easy decisionï¿½ to oppose the bill.

ï¿½I hate that I couldnï¿½t support it,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½You donï¿½t want to be on an island by yourself, but we also have to get serious about cutting spending.ï¿½

The 8th District congressman from Salem, Missouri, said even President Donald Trump, who signed the bill into law, ï¿½admitted there was a lot of bad stuff in it.ï¿½

Lawmakers in the House approved the bill early Friday after the Senate passed the measure only hours earlier.

Smith said the Senate-crafted bill increases the nationï¿½s overwhelming debt without including any reforms to rein in out-of-control spending.

ï¿½This is the largest increase to federal spending since (President Barack) Obamaï¿½s stimulus package,ï¿½ he said, adding the new law will grow federal spending by 13 percent over the next two years.

The new law will increase discretionary military and domestic spending by nearly $300 billion during that time, Smith said.

ï¿½The best part of the bill is the full funding of the military,ï¿½ he said.

Even so, Smith said he could not vote for a measure that doesnï¿½t seek to restrain overall federal spending.

He said he agreed with Gen. Mike Mullen, who chaired the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2007 to 2011, that ï¿½the most significant threat to our national security is our debt.ï¿½

The nationï¿½s debt stands at $20 trillion and is expected to grow by $1 trillion annually, he said.