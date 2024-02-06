Rep. Jason Smith says he's working to get Missourians out of Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) said Wednesday he and his staff are helping to get Americans with ties to Missouri out of harm's way in Ukraine.

"Southern Missourians count on our office to cut through government red tape at all times but never more than when a war breaks out," said Smith, who first took office in 2013.

"My staff and I have assisted with a number of concerns, ranging from helping to put people in touch with the State Department to making sure non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have the proper documents to be evacuated. The Ukrainian crisis is unfolding rapidly, sometimes leading to breakdowns in communication and information. We're working to ensure no Missourian who contacts our office is being left in a dangerous situation."