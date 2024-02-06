Rep. Jason Smith says he's working to get Missourians out of Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) said Wednesday he and his staff are helping to get Americans with ties to Missouri out of harm's way in Ukraine.
"Southern Missourians count on our office to cut through government red tape at all times but never more than when a war breaks out," said Smith, who first took office in 2013.
"My staff and I have assisted with a number of concerns, ranging from helping to put people in touch with the State Department to making sure non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have the proper documents to be evacuated. The Ukrainian crisis is unfolding rapidly, sometimes leading to breakdowns in communication and information. We're working to ensure no Missourian who contacts our office is being left in a dangerous situation."
A member of Smith's staff told the Southeast Missourian the congressional office successfully worked with Eric Grannemann of Rolla, Missouri, to get Grannemann's ex-wife and son out of Ukraine in February, before Russian forces attacked the country.
Smith, ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee, represents 30 counties in Southern and Southeast Missouri.
The Salem, Missouri, native is running for reelection to Congress's lower chamber this year after deciding not to seek the seat held by retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
