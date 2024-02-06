U.S. Rep. Jason Smith expressed support Monday for a funding ï¿½partnershipï¿½ to rebuild the nationï¿½s roads, highways and ports.

President Donald Trump proposed a plan to spend $1.5 trillion over a decade that would rely heavily on state and local governments to pay for most of it. Federal spending on infrastructure would account for $200 billion, according to the plan unveiled Monday by the White House.

AT&T Missouri president John Sondag, left, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, center left, and AT&T center sales manager Maureen Hodges talk with AT&T employee Barry Guyton during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday. BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½We need to find some kind of partnership where we help with infrastructure, but $1.5 trillion is a lot of money, especially when Congress last week increased federal spending by 13 percent,ï¿½ Smith said.

Still, Smith said during a visit to Cape Girardeau that the nationï¿½s roads, bridges and ports need to be upgraded.

Trumpï¿½s plan includes $50 billion for rural projects, including expansion of internet broadband services, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, left, speaks to AT&T Missouri president John Sondag during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday. BEN MATTHEWS

Smith said he favors efforts to expand broadband service in Southeast Missouri and other rural areas across the nation.

The nation needs infrastructure improvements to compete in the global marketplace, he said.

ï¿½We are the greatest nation known to mankind,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We have to stay there.ï¿½

Smith also discussed federal immigration policy and the recent tax-cut law during his visit to the local AT&T call center.

On a day when the U.S. Senate began debating the immigration issue, the 8th District, Republican congressman said the first priority should be to secure the nationï¿½s southern border.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits with AT&T employees Monday. BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½Because if you donï¿½t do that, you are going to continue to have this problem over and over again,ï¿½ he added.

Smith said he supports ï¿½building the wall.ï¿½

He said he also wants to eliminate ï¿½chain migrationï¿½ and the visa lottery system, moves favored by Trump.

Chain migration allows legal immigrants to sponsor their parents or siblings to live in the United States. The lottery program distributes green cards based on minimal requirements.