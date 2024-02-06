All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 13, 2018

Rep. Jason Smith: Rebuilding roads, bridges, ports requires funding partnership

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith expressed support Monday for a funding ï¿½partnershipï¿½ to rebuild the nationï¿½s roads, highways and ports. President Donald Trump proposed a plan to spend $1.5 trillion over a decade that would rely heavily on state and local governments to pay for most of it. Federal spending on infrastructure would account for $200 billion, according to the plan unveiled Monday by the White House...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith meets Jabraiez Twiggs during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday at 351 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith meets Jabraiez Twiggs during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday at 351 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith expressed support Monday for a funding ï¿½partnershipï¿½ to rebuild the nationï¿½s roads, highways and ports.

President Donald Trump proposed a plan to spend $1.5 trillion over a decade that would rely heavily on state and local governments to pay for most of it. Federal spending on infrastructure would account for $200 billion, according to the plan unveiled Monday by the White House.

AT&T Missouri president John Sondag, left, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, center left, and AT&T center sales manager Maureen Hodges talk with AT&T employee Barry Guyton during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday.
AT&T Missouri president John Sondag, left, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, center left, and AT&T center sales manager Maureen Hodges talk with AT&T employee Barry Guyton during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday.BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½We need to find some kind of partnership where we help with infrastructure, but $1.5 trillion is a lot of money, especially when Congress last week increased federal spending by 13 percent,ï¿½ Smith said.

Still, Smith said during a visit to Cape Girardeau that the nationï¿½s roads, bridges and ports need to be upgraded.

Trumpï¿½s plan includes $50 billion for rural projects, including expansion of internet broadband services, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, left, speaks to AT&T Missouri president John Sondag during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, left, speaks to AT&T Missouri president John Sondag during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday.BEN MATTHEWS

Smith said he favors efforts to expand broadband service in Southeast Missouri and other rural areas across the nation.

The nation needs infrastructure improvements to compete in the global marketplace, he said.

ï¿½We are the greatest nation known to mankind,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We have to stay there.ï¿½

Smith also discussed federal immigration policy and the recent tax-cut law during his visit to the local AT&T call center.

On a day when the U.S. Senate began debating the immigration issue, the 8th District, Republican congressman said the first priority should be to secure the nationï¿½s southern border.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits with AT&T employees Monday.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits with AT&T employees Monday.BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½Because if you donï¿½t do that, you are going to continue to have this problem over and over again,ï¿½ he added.

Smith said he supports ï¿½building the wall.ï¿½

He said he also wants to eliminate ï¿½chain migrationï¿½ and the visa lottery system, moves favored by Trump.

Chain migration allows legal immigrants to sponsor their parents or siblings to live in the United States. The lottery program distributes green cards based on minimal requirements.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits employees at an AT&T call center Monday,.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits employees at an AT&T call center Monday,.BEN MATTHEWS
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Much of the immigration debate centers on the fate of ï¿½Dreamers,ï¿½ immigrants who have lived in the United States illegally since they were children.

Trump has proposed a path to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers in exchange for funding of his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

But Smith, a strong Trump supporter, said the exact number of Dreamers is unclear. Some have suggested the number is about 600,000, he said.

ï¿½We need to get that number straight,ï¿½ Smith said.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith meets AT&T employees Cassy Vrevynck, center right, and Tia Ford during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith meets AT&T employees Cassy Vrevynck, center right, and Tia Ford during a visit to an AT&T call center Monday.BEN MATTHEWS

Those immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children ï¿½should not jump to the front of the lineï¿½ for citizenship, the congressman said, adding that they should ï¿½go to the back of the line.ï¿½

As for the recently passed tax-cut law, the congressman said the measure has boosted the economy and put more money in the hands of American workers by cutting individual and corporate taxes.

The reduction in corporate tax rates has prompted some companies to hand out bonuses to their workers, said Smith, who helped craft the tax reform measure.

AT&T has distributed $1,000 bonuses to its 200,000 employees.

AT&T employee Barry Guyton, left, shows a sales trophy to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith during his visit to an AT&T call center Monday.
AT&T employee Barry Guyton, left, shows a sales trophy to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith during his visit to an AT&T call center Monday.BEN MATTHEWS

Smith met with some of those employees at the AT&T call center. Those workers expressed appreciation for the unexpected bonuses, telling the Salem, Missouri, congressman they used the money to pay for everything from dryers to vacations.

Smith said the bonuses are ï¿½not crumbsï¿½ for workers as some Democratic lawmakers have suggested.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith tours an AT&T call center Monday.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith tours an AT&T call center Monday.BEN MATTHEWS

He told AT&T officials and employees the median income is $40,000 in the sprawling 8th District of Southeast Missouri. A $1,000 bonus for such an employee is ï¿½pretty significant,ï¿½ Smith said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

351 S. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy