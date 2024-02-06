Rep. Jason Smith impressed by Scott City rice, fertilizer businesses

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith toured two Scott City businesses Tuesday, Aug. 29, during the annual farm tour of the congressional district he represents.
He started out at Inland Cape Rice Co. to view its mill and later toured various sites belonging to Midwest Agri-Chemico Inc. Leaders of both companies informed him about their scopes and histories.
Smith said he was traveling throughout the 28 counties that make up the 8th Congressional District, "just listening to different aspects of agriculture: farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, small businesses. Of course, what we're visiting here is multiple businesses centered around agriculture ... and it shows the values and importance of policies when it comes to trade and how it can affect the farmers right here."
Smith said one thing that impressed him about the businesses he toured is how many people they employ.
"While I was driving and talking, it sounds like the fertilizer that's made right here actually comes to my farm in Salem (Missouri). I had no idea. It just shows what a huge impact what's done here on the Mississippi (has) on just our congressional district alone," Smith said.
There are some issues local agricultural leaders are dealing with, as well. Smith said high inflation is making it difficult for farmers to live within their means.
In his conversation with Inland Cape Rice owner Sam Schneider, Smith said Schneider brought up issues with the government of India subsidizing basmati rice, leading to fears they could flood the market with stockpiled product in the future.
Smith said he'd push the Biden administration to work with the World Trade Organization and hold the Indian government accountable for its trade practices. Smith told Schneider he had spoken with Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, about the very situation.
Before touring the agricultural landscape of Scott City, Smith took a trip to Bollinger County to view flood damage in Glen Allen, Missouri. It was the second time in four months he visited the town; his first trip there came after a tornado struck the area in April.
Smith said federal agencies could soon provide aid for victims of the flash floods that struck Bollinger County.
The representative will remain in the district for a while longer. He said he'll visit at least 18 counties this week alone on the farm tour, with stops in Dexter, Kennett and Caruthersville, among others.
"These ag summits are an incredible way to crisscross the district and hear from people," Smith said. "They'll talk about issues that affect them from an agricultural perspective, a business perspective and a personal perspective."