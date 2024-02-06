Rep. Jason Smith impressed by Scott City rice, fertilizer businesses

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith toured two Scott City businesses Tuesday, Aug. 29, during the annual farm tour of the congressional district he represents.

He started out at Inland Cape Rice Co. to view its mill and later toured various sites belonging to Midwest Agri-Chemico Inc. Leaders of both companies informed him about their scopes and histories.

Smith said he was traveling throughout the 28 counties that make up the 8th Congressional District, "just listening to different aspects of agriculture: farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, small businesses. Of course, what we're visiting here is multiple businesses centered around agriculture ... and it shows the values and importance of policies when it comes to trade and how it can affect the farmers right here."

Smith said one thing that impressed him about the businesses he toured is how many people they employ.

"While I was driving and talking, it sounds like the fertilizer that's made right here actually comes to my farm in Salem (Missouri). I had no idea. It just shows what a huge impact what's done here on the Mississippi (has) on just our congressional district alone," Smith said.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, center, at the Midwest Agri-Chemico docks along the Mississippi River outside of Scott City. He visited the site as part of his annual farm tour across Missouri's 8th Congressional District. Christopher Borro

There are some issues local agricultural leaders are dealing with, as well. Smith said high inflation is making it difficult for farmers to live within their means.