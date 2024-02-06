Rep. Jason Smith: House in 'chaos' as Democrats focus on impeachment

As Democratic lawmakers in the House pushed forward with televised impeachment hearings Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith decried what he called “true chaos in government.”

In a phone interview, Smith said, “In my time serving in public office, I have never seen such chaos.”

Democrats have been focused on removing President Donald Trump from office for the past three years, said Smith, a Republican from Salem, Missouri, whose district covers Southeast Missouri.

As a result, the 8th District congressman said, “nothing is getting done.”

Government funding runs out next week, but the House has not moved forward with appropriations bills, Smith said.

“You are talking about an upcoming government shutdown because they (the Democrats) have issued more subpoenas than they have put bills on the president’s desk,” the congressman said.

“They have no concern of the well-being of our nation. They are using their legislative power for their own political advantage,” he said.

There is bipartisan support in the House to pass the U.S./Canada/Mexico trade agreement, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t let it come up for a vote “simply because it might give Donald Trump a victory,” Smith said.

Smith, a strong supporter of Trump, blasted the impeachment effort, calling it a “circus.”