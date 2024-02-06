All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 14, 2019

Rep. Jason Smith: House in 'chaos' as Democrats focus on impeachment

As Democratic lawmakers in the House pushed forward with televised impeachment hearings Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith decried what he called “true chaos in government.” In a phone interview, Smith said, “In my time serving in public office, I have never seen such chaos.”...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

As Democratic lawmakers in the House pushed forward with televised impeachment hearings Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith decried what he called “true chaos in government.”

In a phone interview, Smith said, “In my time serving in public office, I have never seen such chaos.”

Democrats have been focused on removing President Donald Trump from office for the past three years, said Smith, a Republican from Salem, Missouri, whose district covers Southeast Missouri.

As a result, the 8th District congressman said, “nothing is getting done.”

Government funding runs out next week, but the House has not moved forward with appropriations bills, Smith said.

“You are talking about an upcoming government shutdown because they (the Democrats) have issued more subpoenas than they have put bills on the president’s desk,” the congressman said.

“They have no concern of the well-being of our nation. They are using their legislative power for their own political advantage,” he said.

There is bipartisan support in the House to pass the U.S./Canada/Mexico trade agreement, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t let it come up for a vote “simply because it might give Donald Trump a victory,” Smith said.

Smith, a strong supporter of Trump, blasted the impeachment effort, calling it a “circus.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But Democrats insist Congress must investigate allegations Trump sought to withhold military aid for Ukraine for political purposes.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California chairs the House intelligence committee, which is holding the impeachment hearings.

Smith accused Schiff of engaging in a “witch hunt,” a term regularly used by Trump.

“He has not granted one of the witnesses Republicans have asked for. There is nothing fair about the process,” he said.

Unlike past impeachment efforts, there is no bipartisan support for the current effort, Smith said.

Not a single Republican House member voted to proceed with impeachment, he said.

Smith accused Democrats of “wasting millions of dollars (on impeachment) at the expense of every American.”

Meanwhile, he said, Congress has not acted on important issues, ranging from efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs to securing the nation’s southern border.

The House’s inaction “is affecting every American,” he said.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy