Rep. Jason Smith expects federal disaster declaration

Missouri officials said more than 1,200 primary homes were badly damaged or destroyed in the spring flood, and total damage reached nearly $90 million.
State Emergency Management Agency Recovery Division manager Ron Broxton said during a conference call with reporters Thursday home damage in 37 counties cost $28 million, The Associated Press reported. Public facilities in 46 counties suffered damage estimated at $58 million.
The state expects a determination soon on a request for a federal disaster declaration.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said during a visit to Cape Girardeau on Thursday he has spoken to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about the situation.
"I feel confident that it is going to happen," Smith said.
"If you look at prior declarations across the country, it has taken about six weeks to two months, but I am hoping that it happens in the next short bit," he said.
Torrential rains in late April and early May led to historic flood levels in some places, including areas of Southeast and Southern Missouri.
Missouri director of public safety Drew Juden said record flood levels were reached at locations on 12 rivers, The Associated Press reported.
Smith met with a handful of Cape Girardeau business owners at Rust & Martin furniture store on Broadway.
The businessmen told Smith federal regulations and taxes hamper their businesses.
Mike Rust, owner of the furniture store, said federal regulations have made it harder for businesses to obtain bank loans and have added to the cost of doing business.
Cord Dombrowski, who owns Dalhousie Golf Club, said the club pays "a good wage, but employees have to pay for their own health insurance."
He said many people have a poor work ethic.
"We have people show up for work, go home for lunch and never come back," he told Smith.
The Republican, 8th District congressman told the men a single mother with two children would have to earn $69,000 a year before she would be better off financially than staying on government assistance programs.
Smith said after the meeting he believes Congress will pass a new health-care bill before it will approve any changes to the tax code.
But he said in the House there is an effort to work with Democrats "to try to figure out if we can have a bipartisan tax package to help lower rates and simplify the tax code."
