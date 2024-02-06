All sections
NewsOctober 17, 2023

Rep. Jason Smith endorses Jordan, issues note of caution as House speaker vote nears

As the U.S. House prepares for an expected floor vote Tuesday, Oct. 17, to choose a new speaker, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith had a message for his colleagues after endorsing Ohio's Jim Jordan for the job Monday, Oct. 16. Smith, elected chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee in January, was a vocal supporter of California's Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker two weeks ago in a narrow 216-210 vote...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

As the U.S. House prepares for an expected floor vote Tuesday, Oct. 17, to choose a new speaker, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith had a message for his colleagues after endorsing Ohio's Jim Jordan for the job Monday, Oct. 16.

Smith, elected chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee in January, was a vocal supporter of California's Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker two weeks ago in a narrow 216-210 vote.

The Oct. 4 ouster vote came one day after Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz accused McCarthy of making a "secret side deal" with President Joe Biden on Ukraine aid in order to get a short-term funding bill passed hours before the federal government was due to shut down.

Without specifically mentioning Gaetz by name, Smith referred to the GOP representative's advocacy to supplant McCarthy as speaker in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

"The events of the last few days made it even more clear that before we elect a new Speaker of the House, we must ensure a single member can never again override a vote of the full House and team up with Democrats to bring our conservative agenda to a complete halt. It was an outrageous action that prevents southeast Missourians' voices from being heard," wrote Smith, who has represented 28 counties in Southern and Southeast Missouri since 2013.

Gaetz was one of eight House Republicans to join 208 House Democrats to oust McCarthy.

On Friday, Oct. 13, House Republicans chose Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, as their nominee for speaker.

Smith threw his support to Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, calling him "a good friend, (a) proven conservative, and the right person to lead Republicans as Speaker of the House."

Majority Leader Steve Scalise ended his bid Thursday, Oct. 12, when it became clear holdouts refused to back his nomination.

