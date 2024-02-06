As the U.S. House prepares for an expected floor vote Tuesday, Oct. 17, to choose a new speaker, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith had a message for his colleagues after endorsing Ohio's Jim Jordan for the job Monday, Oct. 16.

Smith, elected chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee in January, was a vocal supporter of California's Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker two weeks ago in a narrow 216-210 vote.

The Oct. 4 ouster vote came one day after Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz accused McCarthy of making a "secret side deal" with President Joe Biden on Ukraine aid in order to get a short-term funding bill passed hours before the federal government was due to shut down.

Without specifically mentioning Gaetz by name, Smith referred to the GOP representative's advocacy to supplant McCarthy as speaker in an email to the Southeast Missourian.