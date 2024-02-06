Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said "there is a pathway to somewhere in the middle" in the current debt ceiling impasse ahead of a projected Thursday, June 1, government federal default.

Negotiations between House Republicans and the White House are slated for Tuesday, May 16, to avoid what economists are calling a potential fiscal cliff if the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling is not raised in the next 15 days.

"The president and Senate Democrats' extremist behavior in not wanting to negotiate or even talk about the debt limit has been very, very reckless," said Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, in remarks to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Friday, May 12.

Smith, 42, accused President Joe Biden and Senate Democratic leaders of wanting a "blank check" debt limit, in his comments to Bartiromo.

On April 26, the GOP-controlled U.S. House passed the Limit, Save and Grow Act, which includes the following provisions:

Raise the debt limit to $1.5 trillion and cap government spending to 2022 levels.

Impose a 1% cap on the increase in future annual spending.

Rescind the ability to disburse unspent COVID-19 funds.

Abolish student loan payment relief.

Cancel IRS funding earmarked for new agency staff.

President Biden told White House reporters last week that if talks do not bear fruit, he plans to leave Wednesday, May 17, for a Group of Seven economic summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Additionally, Biden said if negotiations look promising, he could participate "virtually" in talks while at the G-7 meeting.