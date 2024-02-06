Rep. Burger announces bid for state Senate

Jamie Burger, a longtime Scott County commissioner and current representative in the state House, announced plans Friday to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder.

The District 27 Senate district represents the counties of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Reynolds and Scott.

Rehder has announced she is running for lieutenant governor.

Burger, in his fourth year and second term, said in a phone interview that his plans to eventually land in the Senate were expedited by Rehder's announcement to run for a statewide office. He said his original plan was to serve eight years in the house, and then run for Senate when Rehder termed out.

With Rehder running for statewide office and Burger having already attained a House leadership position, he said he thought the timing was right to jump into the Senate political pool.

"In the Senate, you have so much more to offer your district and across the state," he said. "In the House, bills are easy to pass and move on to the Senate, and they die on the vine over there."

He said he thinks he can work to get more bills passed in the Senate. He said his current role as assitant floor leader, the No. 4 position in the House, has taught him a lot about how things work at the Capital.

"It's been rather eye-opening," he said of the leadership position.

He was voted into the position last fall. He said he had made earlier goals to ascend the leadership ladder in the House, but said ultimately he thought he could have more influence for the Southeast Missouri area in the senate.

In his announcement, Burger said he will stand against government overreach and said he would help try to "right the ship" on values, such as abortion and guns.