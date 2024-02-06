All sections
NewsApril 28, 2023

Reopening of Thebes Courthouse planned for May 27

The Thebes (Illinois) Courthouse will reopen for tours Saturday, May 27, and Thebes Historical Society is planning a weekend of events. Tours will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Thebes Historical Society will host an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, that will begin with a community worship service with members of Olive Branch Methodist Church leading the worship and pastor Brent Grodon delivering a message. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
The Thebes Courthouse is seen in this drone view Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Thebes, Illinois.
The Thebes Courthouse is seen in this drone view Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Thebes, Illinois.Southeast Missourian file

The Thebes (Illinois) Courthouse will reopen for tours Saturday, May 27, and Thebes Historical Society is planning a weekend of events.

Tours will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Thebes Historical Society will host an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, that will begin with a community worship service with members of Olive Branch Methodist Church leading the worship and pastor Brent Grodon delivering a message. Throughout Sunday, there also will be a book signing for the new book "Thebes, Illinois: Echoes of the Past" by local authors Tess Hazel-Ford and Archie G. Ford.

There will be a quilt raffle as well. The quilt will be a queen-sized patriotic quilt with the pattern of the 1848 Thebes Courthouse.

Tickets for this raffle are $2 each or six tickets for $10, and will be sold both May 27 and 28. The winner of the quilt does not need to be present, but will be responsible to pick up the quilt or pay for the shipping.

"This event is the primary fundraiser for the year," a release on the weekend events states. "The Thebes Historical Society is a small group of unpaid volunteers, and we depend upon the generous support of the public to accomplish our mission."

The group is welcoming new members interested in joining, preserving and maintaining the area.

For more information or to contact Thebes Historical Society, visit its website, www.thebescourthouse.com, or visit its Facebook page at Thebes Historical Courthouse.

