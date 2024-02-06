Reopening of Thebes Courthouse planned for May 27

The Thebes (Illinois) Courthouse will reopen for tours Saturday, May 27, and Thebes Historical Society is planning a weekend of events.

Tours will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Thebes Historical Society will host an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, that will begin with a community worship service with members of Olive Branch Methodist Church leading the worship and pastor Brent Grodon delivering a message. Throughout Sunday, there also will be a book signing for the new book "Thebes, Illinois: Echoes of the Past" by local authors Tess Hazel-Ford and Archie G. Ford.

There will be a quilt raffle as well. The quilt will be a queen-sized patriotic quilt with the pattern of the 1848 Thebes Courthouse.