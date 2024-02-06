Reopening of Last Mile Liquidators

Matt Hildesheim, left, and Jonathan Kapp walk back furniture Tuesday, June 6, into a corner of the new location of Last Mile Liquidators at the River and Rails Building on William Street. Last Mile Liquidators is set to have their reopening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10...
Matt Hildesheim, left, and Jonathan Kapp walk back furniture Tuesday, June 6, into a corner of the new location of Last Mile Liquidators at the River and Rails Building on William Street. Last Mile Liquidators is set to have its reopening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10.Nathan Gladden