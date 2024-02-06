Renita Green secures place on council ballot

Cape Girardeau pastor Renita Green has qualified as a City Council candidate, submitting sufficient, last-minute signatures on a petition Tuesday, city officials said.
Cape Girardeau’s municipal election next April will feature only one contested City Council race.
Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas faces a challenge from both Green and accountant Bradley Tuschhoff, setting the stage for a primary election in advance of the April vote.
Green’s status as a candidate was uncertain at the filing deadline Tuesday as the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office had not certified the additional signatures.
Election officials certified the necessary signatures Wednesday.
Under the city’s charter, candidates must secure signatures of at least 50 registered voters in their ward in order to file for office.
With Green qualifying, a primary election will be held Feb. 4 to narrow the field to two candidates, city officials said.
The general election will be held April 7.
