All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 21, 2019

Renita Green secures place on council ballot

Cape Girardeau pastor Renita Green has qualified as a City Council candidate, submitting sufficient, last-minute signatures on a petition Tuesday, city officials said. Cape Girardeau’s municipal election next April will feature only one contested City Council race...

Southeast Missourian
Renita Green
Renita Green

Cape Girardeau pastor Renita Green has qualified as a City Council candidate, submitting sufficient, last-minute signatures on a petition Tuesday, city officials said.

Cape Girardeau’s municipal election next April will feature only one contested City Council race.

Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas faces a challenge from both Green and accountant Bradley Tuschhoff, setting the stage for a primary election in advance of the April vote.

Green’s status as a candidate was uncertain at the filing deadline Tuesday as the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office had not certified the additional signatures.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Election officials certified the necessary signatures Wednesday.

Under the city’s charter, candidates must secure signatures of at least 50 registered voters in their ward in order to file for office.

With Green qualifying, a primary election will be held Feb. 4 to narrow the field to two candidates, city officials said.

The general election will be held April 7.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored content: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of...
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy