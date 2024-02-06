Renita Green secures place on council ballot

Election officials certified the necessary signatures Wednesday.

Under the city’s charter, candidates must secure signatures of at least 50 registered voters in their ward in order to file for office.

With Green qualifying, a primary election will be held Feb. 4 to narrow the field to two candidates, city officials said.

The general election will be held April 7.

