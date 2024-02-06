All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 12, 2018

Renewed efforts in Legislature to protect LGBT community

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature again is bracing for a battle over an effort to protect the rights of the LGBT community. Similar efforts have failed over the past two decades. Still, Democratic State Rep. Greg Razer believes his bill, known as the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, would have enough support to pass this year, he told the Kansas City Star...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature again is bracing for a battle over an effort to protect the rights of the LGBT community.

Similar efforts have failed over the past two decades. Still, Democratic State Rep. Greg Razer believes his bill, known as the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, would have enough support to pass this year, he told the Kansas City Star.

"LGBT people deserve the same protections that everybody else has," Razer said. His bill would add sexual orientation and gender identity alongside things such as race, gender, religion and age as protected by Missouri discrimination laws.

Rep. Tom Hannegan, a St. Charles Republican, is sponsoring a similar version of Razer's bill. Razer and Hannegan are the only openly gay members of the Missouri Legislature.

Those measures face a challenge from Republican Rep. Mike Stephens of Bolivar, who is sponsoring a nondiscrimination bill of his own, but with one big exception: It excludes protections for gender identity.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Steph Perkins, executive director of PROMO, a statewide LGBT equal rights organization, is optimistic this is the year a nondiscrimination bill passes, but "vehemently" opposes Stephens' bill.

"Safety and privacy is important to all of us, including in places like restrooms and locker rooms," Perkins said. "We already have laws in place that make it illegal for people to harm or harass others or invade their privacy. And anyone who does that can and should be prosecuted."

A 2015 Supreme Court ruling allows gay and lesbian couples to marry. But under Missouri law, a person still can be fired, denied housing or kicked out of a restaurant for being, or even for being perceived as, gay or transgender.

Some local governments are taking matters into their own hands. Jackson and St. Louis counties and a dozen cities -- Kansas City, St. Louis, Clayton, Columbia, Creve Coeur, Ferguson, Kirksville, Kirkwood, Maplewood, Olivette, Richmond Heights and University City -- have ordinances that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

But Perkins said a statewide law is needed because it "protects LGBT people in every single district all across the state."

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy