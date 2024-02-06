All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 4, 2023

Renew Missouri hosts Energy Assistance seminar

Renew Missouri will host a program in partnership with East Missouri Action Agency to inform consumers about how to reduce their utility bills and enhance energy efficiency in their homes. The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Greater Dimension Ministries church, located at 723 Hackberry St. in Cape Girardeau...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Miracle Bird
Miracle Bird

Renew Missouri will host a program in partnership with East Missouri Action Agency to inform consumers about how to reduce their utility bills and enhance energy efficiency in their homes.

The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Greater Dimension Ministries church, located at 723 Hackberry St. in Cape Girardeau.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Participants will be informed about energy bill assistance programs, such as the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and energy efficiency programs, such as Pay As You Save (PAYS).

Families will learn about their eligibility for federal, state and utility-based programs. Then, they will be taught how to enroll in programs to receive funding. Representatives from Ameren Missouri and East Missouri Action Agency will be on-hand to help people with their applications.

According to a release, Renew Missouri highlights the struggle of low-income families and their utility bills. The average U.S. household spends 3% of its income on energy, while a low-income household spends on average 8.6%.

"This is a problem because low-income Americans make up 44% of the population," said Miracle Bird, Renew Missouri's Southeast Missouri coordinator. "They experience a disproportionate amount of the energy burden experienced in our state. Disconnection is the second leading cause for homelessness in our state. There is money out there, and we want to get that money to those who qualify."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy