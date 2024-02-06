Renew Missouri hosts Energy Assistance seminar

Participants will be informed about energy bill assistance programs, such as the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and energy efficiency programs, such as Pay As You Save (PAYS).

Families will learn about their eligibility for federal, state and utility-based programs. Then, they will be taught how to enroll in programs to receive funding. Representatives from Ameren Missouri and East Missouri Action Agency will be on-hand to help people with their applications.

According to a release, Renew Missouri highlights the struggle of low-income families and their utility bills. The average U.S. household spends 3% of its income on energy, while a low-income household spends on average 8.6%.

"This is a problem because low-income Americans make up 44% of the population," said Miracle Bird, Renew Missouri's Southeast Missouri coordinator. "They experience a disproportionate amount of the energy burden experienced in our state. Disconnection is the second leading cause for homelessness in our state. There is money out there, and we want to get that money to those who qualify."