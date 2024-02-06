City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation officials announced Wednesday a plan to start renovations for Central Municipal Pool in March 2023.
Depending on contractor costs, renovations may include installing a permanent structure over the pool's facility. New pool decking and walls may also be built.
"It's a very popular facility, so we're excited to deliver a nice renovated facility to the community," Doug Gannon said. Gannon became director of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department in September.
The project has an estimated cost of $6 million. It's one of many projects to be funded by the second installment of the voter-approved Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Initiative, or PRS2.
Central Municipal Pool was constructed in 1979 on the current site of Central Junior High School. It's used year-round for various activities and is home to several local schools' swim teams.
According to Gannon, Central Municipal Pool underwent a few renovations during the implementation of the city's first Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Initiative that passed in 2008. Upcoming renovations will be more substantial.
"The renovation that we're going to do now will be a more extensive one for the pool structure as well," Gannon said.
The inflatable "bubble" covering the pool during cool months will be replaced with a permanent structure. The permanent structure will take away extended closures the pool has needed in the past due to the time it took to bring the bubble up and down, Gannon said.
New filter and chemical delivery systems will be installed.
"The pool's age has caused those systems to warrant replacement," Gannon said.
Additional projects funded by PRS2 include improvements to Capaha Park, Jaycee Golf Course, Arena Park and more. Projects will be spread out over a 15-year window as the tax is scheduled to end in 2033. View project scopes on the city's website.
