City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation officials announced Wednesday a plan to start renovations for Central Municipal Pool in March 2023.

Depending on contractor costs, renovations may include installing a permanent structure over the pool's facility. New pool decking and walls may also be built.

"It's a very popular facility, so we're excited to deliver a nice renovated facility to the community," Doug Gannon said. Gannon became director of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department in September.

The project has an estimated cost of $6 million. It's one of many projects to be funded by the second installment of the voter-approved Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Initiative, or PRS2.

Central Municipal Pool was constructed in 1979 on the current site of Central Junior High School. It's used year-round for various activities and is home to several local schools' swim teams.