All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 10, 2023

Remembering the old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. — The old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee that had been abandoned and overgrown for years was burned down by the Chaffee volunteer firefighters April 2. More than 30 people watched as the town landmark was demolished and burned down. The station was known to many as the Bess Sinclair service station that was run from 1964 to 1994 by the late Dennis Bess; others knew it as AJs after it had been sold...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Chaffee, Missouri, volunteer fire chief Sam Gelcy and Cody Johnson observe the fire as the old Sinclair gas station is burned April 2 in Chaffee.
Chaffee, Missouri, volunteer fire chief Sam Gelcy and Cody Johnson observe the fire as the old Sinclair gas station is burned April 2 in Chaffee.Alyssa Lunsford

CHAFFEE, Mo. — The old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee that had been abandoned and overgrown for years was burned down by the Chaffee volunteer firefighters April 2.

More than 30 people watched as the town landmark was demolished and burned down.

The station was known to many as the Bess Sinclair service station that was run from 1964 to 1994 by the late Dennis Bess; others knew it as AJs after it had been sold.

Sue Bess Scheffer, Dennis Bess' daughter, said that during the time her father owned and operated the station, he kept it immaculate, going so far as saying customers could have eaten off his floors if they had wanted to.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Seeing the condition of the station in the end was hard, she said.

The old Sinclair gas station is demolished and burned by Chaffee, Missouri, volunteer firefighters April 2 in Chaffee.
The old Sinclair gas station is demolished and burned by Chaffee, Missouri, volunteer firefighters April 2 in Chaffee.Alyssa Lunsford
The old Sinclair gas station is demolished and burned by Chaffee, Missouri, volunteer firefighters April 2 in Chaffee.
The old Sinclair gas station is demolished and burned by Chaffee, Missouri, volunteer firefighters April 2 in Chaffee.Alyssa Lunsford

Scheffer said she had many memories of the station, and remembers her father loving all the children who came through; a bench local men sat on to "solve the world's problems" that was called the "liar's bench"; and the way her father treated everyone the same way when they walked through the door, whether it was a family member or someone just filling up their tank.

Scheffer said it was a very emotional experience watching the station come down, and felt as if it was the end of an era for her, even though her father closed his business in 1994.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy