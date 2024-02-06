Remembering the old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. — The old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee that had been abandoned and overgrown for years was burned down by the Chaffee volunteer firefighters April 2.

More than 30 people watched as the town landmark was demolished and burned down.

The station was known to many as the Bess Sinclair service station that was run from 1964 to 1994 by the late Dennis Bess; others knew it as AJs after it had been sold.

Sue Bess Scheffer, Dennis Bess' daughter, said that during the time her father owned and operated the station, he kept it immaculate, going so far as saying customers could have eaten off his floors if they had wanted to.