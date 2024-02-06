Remembering the first Super Bowl

Cape Girardeau resident John Piepho remembers well watching on TV the first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, on Jan. 15, 1967.

Piepho had moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in June 1964, and was in the community when the inaugural contest was played.

"The Chiefs were a big underdog. This was a few years before the old American Football League merged with the National Football League," Piepho recalled, noting the AFL-NFL merger was finalized in 1970.

"Wow, the AFL is going to play an NFL team!" Piepho remembers thinking. "The people of Kansas City were all rooting for them. We were crossing our fingers, but I don't know if any of us really expected the Chiefs to pull it off."

The Chiefs lost the game to Green Bay, 35-10.

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Issac Bruce (80) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Tennessee Titans safety Anthony Dorsett (33) tries to tackle him during Super Bowl 34 in Atlanta, Jan. 30, 2000. John Bazemore ~ Associated Press

"It was really disappointing, because at halftime, we had some hope the Chiefs might come back and win the game," Piepho said.

Piepho recalled the city's professional baseball team, the American League's Athletics, was not playing well at the time.

"I don't think (the A's) had a winning record the entire time they were in Kansas City," he recalled.

Indeed, the Athletics played 13 years in Kansas City and went 829-1,224 during their Missouri tenure, a .404 winning percentage -- never once finishing above .500 in any single season.

A's owner Charlie Finley, who had publicly professed his desire to move the franchise for several years, was allowed to do so following the 1967 season, relocating the team to Oakland, California, where they remain today.

Rivals, partners

More than half a century since 1967, the two former rival leagues have reached parity.

In the years since the inaugural Super Bowl, what is now known as the American Football Conference (AFC) has won 27 times; the NFL has prevailed 29 times.

