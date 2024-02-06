Remembering notable Southeast Missouri residents lost in 2020

In a year where many faced difficulties surrounding COVID-19, loss of employment and changes to daily routines, among other things, the Southeast Missouri region also lost many prominent figures in 2020.

Following is a list of 10 of the most influential people in the Southeast Missouri area who died in 2020.

Nancy Stiegemeyer

Nancy Stiegemeyer was a longtime resident of Cape Girardeau and a passionate supporter of public libraries.

Stiegemeyer, who was born Aug. 29, 1927, as Nancy Hunter, spent her early childhood in the Glenn House, and, in later years, was a strong supporter of its restoration. She began her rise to prominence in library leadership as a member of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees in the 1960s, where she became president of the board on two occasions, once in 1968-1969 and again in 1978-1979. She took on leadership roles within the Missouri Library Association and eventually represented the State of Missouri at the White House Conference on Library and Information Services in 1979.

Stiegemeyer was elected as president of the American Library Trustee Association in 1981, and spread her knowledge and passion for public libraries in various speaking engagements and library workshops around the United States.

After decades of service to public libraries, Stiegemeyer received the Missouri Library Association Meritorious Achievement Award, and was named a Kentucky Colonel and an Honorary Citizen of Texas. In 2015, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau awarded Stiegemeyer its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Stiegemeyer died Feb. 11 at the age of 92.

Steven Pledger

Cape Girardeau County Archive Center director Steve Pledger shows a 1799 letter sent by Josiah Lee to Louis Lorimier at the archive center March 8, 2018, in Jackson. Southeast Missourian file

Steven Pledger was known for his kindness and passion for history.

Pledger, born Aug. 22, 1965, in Cape Girardeau, began working at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center as a volunteer when it opened in 2001, where he specialized in archive work on the military history of the county. He was named director in 2007, and held that position until his death. In addition to working at the county archive center, Pledger was a weather watcher for WPSD-TV in Paducah, Kentucky.

Pledger was a member of the Allen Laws Oliver Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He also attended Trinity Lutheran Church.

He died March 6 at Southeast Hospital at the age of 54.

Alton Bray

Southeast Missouri State University alumnus and former registrar Alton Bray recalls his years at the university while eating lunch Oct. 21, 2019, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Alton Bray spent more than three decades as registrar at Southeast Missouri State University.

Bray, who was born Oct. 25, 1919, in Fornfelt, now Scott City, was named registrar of Southeast in 1951, and held the position until he retired in 1984. He was credited with convincing former university president Mark Scully to purchase the college’s first computer in 1962 to help keep up with registration records.

He began working with the university, previously known as Southeast Missouri State Teachers College, in 1943, teaching math and physics as part of the U.S. Navy’s V-12 program. He worked as the school’s purchasing agent in 1946, and was appointed to serve as assistant registrar. And Bray earned the title of “registrar emeritus” following his retirement.

Bray was 100-years old when he died July 3 at Chateau Girardeau.

Jack Rickard Jr.

Entrepreneur and electrical engineer Jack Rickard poses for a portrait in his workshop Oct. 9, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Jack Rickard Jr. was known for being an early adopter of new technologies.

Rickard, who was born July 24, 1955, in Cape Girardeau, saw the value of the internet in the 1980s when he started Boardwatch, a high-tech bulletin board company. Prior to its sale in 1998, Rickard and his team developed the company into a successful magazine.

Following the sale of Boardwatch, Rickard returned to Cape Girardeau, where he continued his work in innovative technologies and established EVTV, an internet-based platform that taught methods to convert gasoline-powered vehicles into electric-drive vehicles. When electric cars began to gain popularity, Rickard expanded his company to focus on solar power storage.

Rickard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, which he joined after graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1973. While in the Navy, he was an aviation support equipment technician and served aboard the USS Midway. After his tenure, he became a technical writer in the defense industry.

Rickard died Aug. 31, surrounded by his family. He was 65-years old.

Ray Buhs

Raymond G. Buhs poses for a photo June 30 in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Raymond Buhs became a prominent businessman after his military service, and later served his community as a member of several committees and boards.

Buhs, who was born Aug. 25, 1926, in Cape Girardeau, was a member of the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II and in Korea during the Korean War. After returning to Cape Girardeau, he served as vice president of Federal Materials Corp., and later Southeast Missouri Stone. He served 14 years as the chairman of the safety committee for Missouri Limestone Producers, and received a certificate of honor from the Joseph A. Holmes Safety Association in Washington, D.C.

Buhs served the community as a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 60 years, and also served as president of the Cape Girardeau Exchange Club, president of Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp., member of the SEMO Redhawks Club and Copper Dome Society, interim Ward 6 Cape Girardeau City Council member, member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, board member of Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, president of Missouri Limestone Producers and member of the U.S. Committee on Mines and Mining.

In 2018, Buhs was named the 16th recipient of the Spirit of America Award, an honor presented by the Southeast Missourian to a person who exemplifies the spirit of the United States within the community.

Buhs died at the age of 94 on Sept. 4 at Saint Francis Medical Center.