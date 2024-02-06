Remember the Removal Memorial bike ride makes its way through Missouri

Chavez said for the riders, Missouri is usually the hardest part of the trip.

"Missouri is probably the toughest part because of the hills, the constant hills, and if it gets hot, it's even worse," Chavez said. "Basically, what we train for is Missouri ... because Missouri is always tough on the team."

Chavez said the difficulty of the trip gives the young a lesson on how "resilient" the Cherokee Indians were as people to go through being "forcibly removed" from the land.

"I think the main one [lesson] is that we understand that our people are pretty resilient. When they were forcibly removed, I mean it was almost an attempt to exterminate us," Chavez said. "The way things were done to move us, we were put in camps and held in camps. Many of our elders and children died, just waiting to be moved that summer of 1838, from dysentery and cholera and other diseases."

Chavez has finished the ride twice, the first one in 1984 as a youth and then his second as a mentor in 2017 at the age of 50. When traveling, the riders always have a group they stay together with through their journey. Chavez said the rides allowed him to build relationships with friends he still has to this day.

"I had a four-man team with me, and I just remember, we never would leave each other on the road. We always stay together, encourage each other and somebody would be down one day and the next day be up, so it always worked out where we could take care of each other and help each other down the road," Chavez said.

The first ride in 1984 started with the Cherokee Nation's educational program wanting to find a way to better prepare young people "for life" and "give them more confidence."

"They call it a youth leadership program, to get us, our Cherokee youth to strive for more rather than dropping out of high school, that was going on a lot back then," Chavez said. "So I think it really worked. The people I went with [and] did the first bike ride with. Most of them became pretty successful. We still keep in touch, like 35-plus years later."