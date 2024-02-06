Rematch looms in Jackson's 4th aldermanic ward

Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson.

Steven Lee

Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage has held for more than two decades.

Lee is seeking a seat on the Board of Aldermen for the fourth time in the last four years, having unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Tommy Kimbel — who holds the other seat in Ward 4 — in 2019 and 2021.