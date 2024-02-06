Rematch looms in Jackson's 4th aldermanic ward

Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson.
Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage has held for more than two decades.
Lee is seeking a seat on the Board of Aldermen for the fourth time in the last four years, having unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Tommy Kimbel — who holds the other seat in Ward 4 — in 2019 and 2021.
Lee, a New Jersey native, transferred to Jackson in 2003 with Procter & Gamble.
In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is being challenged by Michael Seabaugh, current chairman of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.
In Wards 1 and 2, incumbents Paul Sander and Dave Reiminger will run unopposed in the April municipal election.
The candidacy filing period in Jackson ended Tuesday.
