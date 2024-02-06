All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2022

Rematch looms in Jackson's 4th aldermanic ward

Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson. Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage has held for more than two decades...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Joe Bob Baker
Joe Bob Baker

Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson.

Steven Lee
Steven Lee

Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage has held for more than two decades.

Lee is seeking a seat on the Board of Aldermen for the fourth time in the last four years, having unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Tommy Kimbel — who holds the other seat in Ward 4 — in 2019 and 2021.

Lee, a New Jersey native, transferred to Jackson in 2003 with Procter & Gamble.

Other races

In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is being challenged by Michael Seabaugh, current chairman of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

In Wards 1 and 2, incumbents Paul Sander and Dave Reiminger will run unopposed in the April municipal election.

The candidacy filing period in Jackson ended Tuesday.

