NewsMay 4, 2021

Remains were those of dog, not human

Remains thought to be human and found in southeast Cape Girardeau turned out to be those of a dog. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, bones, tissue, hair and a skull were found by a resident Friday evening near the intersection of Giboney and Willow streets...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Remains thought to be human and found in southeast Cape Girardeau turned out to be those of a dog.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, bones, tissue, hair and a skull were found by a resident Friday evening near the intersection of Giboney and Willow streets.

Authorities said the remains were “in a state of extreme decomposition.” The skull was tied in a plastic wrap, and it was not evident it was a canine skull until investigators removed the wrap.

The release stated the remains were in a suitcase and “appeared to be left for discovery.”

“It also appeared evident that the container and remains may have been arranged in a manner intended to shock and disturb the locating party,” the release stated.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the remains to contact the police department, (573) 335-6621.

