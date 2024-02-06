Remains were those of dog, not human

Remains thought to be human and found in southeast Cape Girardeau turned out to be those of a dog.
According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, bones, tissue, hair and a skull were found by a resident Friday evening near the intersection of Giboney and Willow streets.
Authorities said the remains were “in a state of extreme decomposition.” The skull was tied in a plastic wrap, and it was not evident it was a canine skull until investigators removed the wrap.
The release stated the remains were in a suitcase and “appeared to be left for discovery.”
“It also appeared evident that the container and remains may have been arranged in a manner intended to shock and disturb the locating party,” the release stated.
Authorities asked anyone with information about the remains to contact the police department, (573) 335-6621.
