NewsSeptember 15, 2020

Remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The remains of a Missouri soldier who died nearly 70 years ago in the Korean War will be buried Thursday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis County.

The burial plan for Jerome V. Hummel of St. Louis was announced by the Army on Monday.

Hummel was a corporal who served in the Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Nov. 30, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces. He was 23.

Remains turned over by North Korea in July 2018 were tested, including DNA analysis, and proved to be those of Hummel.

The Department of Defense says more than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

