Remains identified as missing Poplar Bluff woman

Human remains found last summer have been positively identified as Aimee Rose Ross, a Poplar Bluff woman reported missing in May 2023.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reported the body was discovered by a farmer in rural Butler County. The Butler County Major Case squad, composed of the police, sheriff's department and highway patrol, was activated to investigate.

"Utilizing forensic labs and experts, after an eight-month investigation, we were able to make a positive identification, and we have notified the family of Aimee Rose Ross," Akers said.