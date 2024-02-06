All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 6, 2024

Remains identified as missing Poplar Bluff woman

Human remains found last summer have been positively identified as Aimee Rose Ross, a Poplar Bluff woman reported missing in May 2023...

Samantha Tucker
Aimee Ross
Aimee Ross

Human remains found last summer have been positively identified as Aimee Rose Ross, a Poplar Bluff woman reported missing in May 2023.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reported the body was discovered by a farmer in rural Butler County. The Butler County Major Case squad, composed of the police, sheriff's department and highway patrol, was activated to investigate.

"Utilizing forensic labs and experts, after an eight-month investigation, we were able to make a positive identification, and we have notified the family of Aimee Rose Ross," Akers said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The major case squad is still investigating the manner of death.

Ross was last seen in the early morning hours of May 12 in the 700 block of Kinzer Street, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

"There is one person of interest, a boyfriend who was the last known person to have contact with Ross. This person of interest is uncooperative at this time," Akers explained.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Butler County Sheriff's office at (573) 785-8444.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy