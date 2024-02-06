Remains found in northwest Missouri identified as teen's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bones found in a rural area in the spring are those of a 17-year-old northwest Missouri girl, family members and authorities said Wednesday, bringing them closer to solving a 10-year mystery that began when the teen walked out of her high school and disappeared.

Police in Belton, where Kara Kopetsky lived and last was seen, said in a statement the FBI confirmed the remains -- one of two sets of human bones discovered in April -- were identified through DNA testing as those of Kopetsky. The teen had been missing since leaving Belton High School on May 4, 2007. Belton is about 20 miles south of Kansas City.

Her skull was found in a wooded area near Belton, the day after a mushroom hunter discovered the remains of 21-year-old Jessica Runions of Raymore, Missouri. Runions last was seen in September 2016, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Kopetsky's mother, Rhonda Beckford, said Wednesday relatives had assumed the remains were Kara's since the day they were found.

"We always felt when they found one, they would find both," Beckford said, referring to her daughter and Runions. "So of course we felt from the very beginning that the other set of remains were Kara."

She said her family is headed into "a new phase." She described it as one of "resolution" rather than "closure."