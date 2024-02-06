All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc

Convoy of Hope will distribute supplies to tornado victims on March 16 at the First Assembly of God Church in Des Arc, coordinated by local churches. Meals and additional items will also be provided.

Barbara Ann Horton

The Convoy of Hope will be providing supplies for victims of the Friday and Saturday tornadoes beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 16, at the First Assembly of God Church in Des Arc.

The items will be handed out at the church’s multipurpose building behind the church. The giveaway is being coordinated by the Assembly of God Church in Vulcan and Des Arc.

Others will bring meals and other items.

Tornado

