The Convoy of Hope will be providing supplies for victims of the Friday and Saturday tornadoes beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 16, at the First Assembly of God Church in Des Arc.
The items will be handed out at the church’s multipurpose building behind the church. The giveaway is being coordinated by the Assembly of God Church in Vulcan and Des Arc.
Others will bring meals and other items.
