Reliant Care Group to pay $8.3M to settle Medicare claims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri-based nursing-home operator has agreed to pay more than $8.3 million to settle claims it and its affiliates provided unnecessary therapy and falsely billed Medicare.

The deal announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves claims Reliant Care Group and its affiliates provided unwarranted physical, speech and occupational therapy from January 2008 to April 2014. The government said the nursing-home residents were relatively independent and in skilled-nursing sites largely because of psychiatric conditions.

The government also alleged some Reliant Care Rehabilitative Services management pressured therapists to treat residents even when the therapists believed such therapy was without merit.

As part of the settlement, Reliant denied submitting bogus claims to taxpayer-funded Medicare and agreed to a five-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' watchdog Office of Inspector General to comply with various reporting requirements.