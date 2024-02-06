Floodwaters swamped towns along the Mississippi River and its tributaries and turned roads and fields into lakes 25 years ago this summer.
It was a marathon of a flood, which first surfaced in March 1993 and stayed around all summer.
Its endurance taxed city, county, state and federal resources and volunteer efforts to battle it.
Major flooding, spurred on by heavy rains in the upper Midwest, occurred across a nine-state region, causing nearly $15 billion in damages, according to the National Weather Service.
In Missouri alone, flood damage totaled $3 billion, according to federal and state emergency management officials. More than 20 people died in the flood.
Hundreds of levees failed along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
Across the multistate region, tens of thousands of people were evacuated.
At least 10,000 homes were destroyed and 15 million acres of farmland flooded.
It ranks as one of the greatest natural disasters to hit the United States, according to the Weather Service.
In Southeast Missouri, muddy floodwaters invaded homes and businesses in Cape Girardeau and other river cities, and forced many people to flee to higher ground.
High crests were followed by drops and then higher crests.
Ken Eftink, Cape Girardeau County floodplain and stormwater manager, said, ï¿½it was kind of a roller coaster in late spring or early summer. Then in July, it got really serious.ï¿½ The river hit 46 feet on the Cape Girardeau river gauge, 14 feet above flood stage.
ï¿½It was kind of a long, miserable summer as the river came up and threatened us,ï¿½ said Eftink, who back then was development services coordinator for the City of Cape Girardeau.
ï¿½People were trying to sandbag their homes and businesses, and we were blocking off roads,ï¿½ he remembered.
ï¿½It (the river) just kept coming higher and higher,ï¿½ Eftink said. ï¿½It just kept getting worse and worse.ï¿½
The Mississippi River crested at 48 feet on the Cape Girardeau river gauge Aug. 8, but didnï¿½t go down below flood stage until mid-October.
On Oct. 15, the river fell below flood stage after a record-breaking 124 consecutive days above that level.
Water-soaked levees failed. The great flood of 1993 also shut down barge traffic on the Mississippi River from early July until late August when the water began to recede.
Filling sandbags became a constant chore as government employees and residents worked to keep the flood at bay.
Near Perryville, Missouri, a levee breach forced the evacuation of the small town of McBride and flooded thousands of acres of farmland.
In Southern Illinois, an earthen levee broke near Miller City in Alexander County in mid-July. The flood-swollen river poured through a wide gap, flooding farm land and forcing area residents to flee to higher ground.
On the Missouri side, Cape Girardeau and the small towns of Commerce and Dutchtown were besieged by the flood.
In Cape Girardeauï¿½s Red Star neighborhood on the north side and in the Meadowbrook and South Sprigg Street area on the south side, families and neighbors pitched in to stack sandbags and man pumps in an effort to hold back the water. For some, it was a losing effort.
David LeGrand remembers the relentless summer tide that threatened his parentsï¿½ home and adjacent transmission shop on Water Street in the Red Star neighborhood. He and his brothers fought the rising water with pumps and sandbags.
ï¿½It was hot,ï¿½ he recalled of the summer flood fight.
LeGrand said they could only reach the house and shop by boat. David said his parents moved into a friendï¿½s house for the duration of the flood.
Two years later, the area again flooded.
The LeGrand family later left the flood-prone neighborhood, relocating the business.
ï¿½I wasnï¿½t going to go through that again,ï¿½ LeGrand said.
The cityï¿½s flooded neighborhoods were those located north and south of the concrete floodwall. The wall kept the downtown dry.
Throughout the summer of 1993, emergency management officials met daily, Eftink remembered.
ï¿½The community as a whole was at great risk,ï¿½ he said. The city was at risk of losing its water intake structure, Eftink said. At that time, the city relied on river water. Now, it uses well water.
Flooding also affected the sewer plant.
In 1993, the plant was located in a south-side, flood-prone area near the river. City workers had to boat in and out of the plant.
While the plant did not flood, ï¿½it wasnï¿½t functioning,ï¿½ Eftink recalled. ï¿½Most all the wastewater was just bypassing the plant and going directly into the river.ï¿½
Today, the city has a new sewer plant, which was built in another area of the city and is on higher ground to keep it safe from flooding.
During the ï¿½93 flood, AmerenUEï¿½s south-side substation near the Diversion Channel flooded, causing a brief power outage for 42,000 customers in Cape Girardeau, Kelso, Scott City and Chaffee.
By late July, 120 residences had been affected by the flooding, Eftink told the Southeast Missourian at the time. In some cases, yards were flooded. In others, houses were flooded.
At Dutchtown in Cape Girardeau County, an estimated 500,000 sandbags were filled to build a half-mile levee atop Highway 74 to protect the community from the flooding Diversion Channel, which connects to the Mississippi River.
In Cape Girardeau County alone, more than 21,000 acres of farmland spent most of the summer under water.
At the same time, many area farmers saw their crops wither from a drought, Eftink said.
After high waters finally receded, Cape Girardeau County officials estimated that some 1 million sandbags were used in the flood fight.
The 1993 flood and another two years later prompted Cape Girardeau city officials to embrace the federal flood buyout program, he said.
With a cost-share between federal, state and local governments as well as charitable not-for-profit organizations, the City of Cape Girardeau eventually bought more than 100 flood-affected properties at a cost of more than $2.7 million.
The structures were demolished and the land was deed restricted for use as open space, according to a 2002 joint report from Federal Emergency Management and the Missouri State Emergency Management agencies.
The move has lessened damage from succeeding floods, Eftink said.
In Commerce, Missouri, where nearly all of the houses sat in a floodplain, the devastating flood led to demands for a federal flood buyout that proved controversial to some residents.
At the time, about 65 families lived in the Scott County town.
Jeff Hopperï¿½s home was reachable only by boat. The Southeast Missourian reported in its July 11, 1993, edition more rain was forecast along the upper Mississippi River.
ï¿½Every drop of it runs off, itï¿½s so water-logged up there,ï¿½ he was quoted as saying. ï¿½It is going to wipe out this whole town.ï¿½
But the town survived, although many people and businesses moved away.
The town board narrowly rejected a flood buyout plan, but voters later elected new board members who approved the plan.
A federal buyout removed 45 to 50 properties at a cost of about $1.7 million, the Southeast Missourian reported.
In 2015, the population was estimated at 44, according to the 2017-2018 state manual.
Today, the river still frequently floods parts of Southeast Missouri.
ï¿½Since 2000, we have had seven major floods,ï¿½ Eftink said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers defines major floods as those cresting at 42 feet or higher on the Cape Girardeau river gauge, he said. Flood stage is 32 feet.
Recent floods have crested and receded much sooner than was the case in 1993, Eftink said.
Twenty-five years ago, the flooding dragged on and on. For those like LeGrand who lived through it, memories of that flood remain strong.
ï¿½It was just a nightmare,ï¿½ he said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.