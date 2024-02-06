Floodwaters swamped towns along the Mississippi River and its tributaries and turned roads and fields into lakes 25 years ago this summer.

It was a marathon of a flood, which first surfaced in March 1993 and stayed around all summer.

Its endurance taxed city, county, state and federal resources and volunteer efforts to battle it.

Major flooding, spurred on by heavy rains in the upper Midwest, occurred across a nine-state region, causing nearly $15 billion in damages, according to the National Weather Service.

In Missouri alone, flood damage totaled $3 billion, according to federal and state emergency management officials. More than 20 people died in the flood.

A temporary sandbag levee along Highway 74 at Dutchtown protects the town from floodwaters of the Diversion Channel during the 1993 Mississippi River flood that crested at 48.49 feet Aug. 8 at Cape Girardeau. This view looking south over Dutchtown shows Highway 25 in the center covered with water and continuing north through the town, shown in the right corner foreground. Southeast Missourian archive

Hundreds of levees failed along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

Across the multistate region, tens of thousands of people were evacuated.

At least 10,000 homes were destroyed and 15 million acres of farmland flooded.

It ranks as one of the greatest natural disasters to hit the United States, according to the Weather Service.

In Southeast Missouri, muddy floodwaters invaded homes and businesses in Cape Girardeau and other river cities, and forced many people to flee to higher ground.

By July 13, 1993, with the river at 44.5 feet, occupants of these houses in the 1100 block of North Main Street had been forced to move from their homes. Many homes in the Red Star area of Cape Girardeau would later be bought out after another devastating flood in 1995. Fred Lynch

High crests were followed by drops and then higher crests.

ï¿½Miserable summerï¿½

Ken Eftink, Cape Girardeau County floodplain and stormwater manager, said, ï¿½it was kind of a roller coaster in late spring or early summer. Then in July, it got really serious.ï¿½ The river hit 46 feet on the Cape Girardeau river gauge, 14 feet above flood stage.

ï¿½It was kind of a long, miserable summer as the river came up and threatened us,ï¿½ said Eftink, who back then was development services coordinator for the City of Cape Girardeau.

ï¿½People were trying to sandbag their homes and businesses, and we were blocking off roads,ï¿½ he remembered.

Published July 14, 1993 -- Atop his former general store in Commerce, Missouri, David Canady looks out over what is Washington Street when the Mississippi River is much lower. Floodwaters have surrounded the town's post office, at left. Postal operations have been moved to the Commerce Baptist Church at the edge of town on Route E. Flooding has affected about half of the homes in Commerce. Fred Lynch

ï¿½It (the river) just kept coming higher and higher,ï¿½ Eftink said. ï¿½It just kept getting worse and worse.ï¿½

The Mississippi River crested at 48 feet on the Cape Girardeau river gauge Aug. 8, but didnï¿½t go down below flood stage until mid-October.

On Oct. 15, the river fell below flood stage after a record-breaking 124 consecutive days above that level.

Water-soaked levees failed. The great flood of 1993 also shut down barge traffic on the Mississippi River from early July until late August when the water began to recede.

Filling sandbags became a constant chore as government employees and residents worked to keep the flood at bay.

Published Aug. 6, 1993 -- Bryan Hartis of 1401 Water St., in the Red Star district, pumps water out of his sandbag-protected home Thursday, along with other members of the community who are fighting to keep the floodwaters from damaging their property. MELINA A. MARA ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Near Perryville, Missouri, a levee breach forced the evacuation of the small town of McBride and flooded thousands of acres of farmland.

In Southern Illinois, an earthen levee broke near Miller City in Alexander County in mid-July. The flood-swollen river poured through a wide gap, flooding farm land and forcing area residents to flee to higher ground.

Devastation

On the Missouri side, Cape Girardeau and the small towns of Commerce and Dutchtown were besieged by the flood.

In Cape Girardeauï¿½s Red Star neighborhood on the north side and in the Meadowbrook and South Sprigg Street area on the south side, families and neighbors pitched in to stack sandbags and man pumps in an effort to hold back the water. For some, it was a losing effort.

Published Aug. 10, 1993 -- Coast Guard Petty Officer Mike Sanders, left, and Petty Officer Tommy Wright, both of the Chattanooga, Tennessee, Coast Guard Reserve Unit, escort Cape Girardeau County Health Department administrator Charlotte Craig and Howard Courtney, Cape County Health Department environmental sanitarian, Monday in Red Star District. They were checking with residents who might have health concerns because of flooding. DON SHRUBSHELL ~ Southeast Missourian archive

David LeGrand remembers the relentless summer tide that threatened his parentsï¿½ home and adjacent transmission shop on Water Street in the Red Star neighborhood. He and his brothers fought the rising water with pumps and sandbags.

ï¿½It was hot,ï¿½ he recalled of the summer flood fight.

LeGrand said they could only reach the house and shop by boat. David said his parents moved into a friendï¿½s house for the duration of the flood.

Two years later, the area again flooded.

The LeGrand family later left the flood-prone neighborhood, relocating the business.