Relative of slain toddler arrested in killing

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. -- A relative of a slain 3-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of killing the teenager accused of unintentionally shooting the toddler, authorities said.

Police said 17-year-old Kameron Harvey was shot Oct. 4 while riding his bike in Bellefontaine Neighbors, just north of St. Louis. Harvey was charged with manslaughter in the December 2015 death of the toddler, Xavier "Zae" Robinson, and was on house arrest while the case was prosecuted in adult court.

Police said two 17-year-olds, both males, were arrested about an hour after Harvey was killed. At least one of the teens is related to the toddler, said Detective Lt. Shawn Applegate. Both teens have been released, and Applegate said prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine whether to file charges.

"There are no winners in cases like this," Applegate said. "Both families are ripped apart and in mourning."