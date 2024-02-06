Rejected medical marijuana grower applicant sues Missouri

The family's lawsuit argues the state's 60-license limit violates the state constitution's "right to farm" amendment passed by voters in 2014. The lawsuit also challenges the state's selection process that gave more points to businesses in high-unemployment ZIP codes, saying that "geographic bonus" was announced after the family had already paid a non-refundable $10,000 application fee.

The health department did not respond to a request by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for comment. A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for today.

Missouri voters made medical marijuana legal in 2018. The licensing program is expected to wind up by February with the awarding of licenses to applicants seeking to sell cannabis products to Missourians holding doctor-approved cards.