Eight “yield to pedestrian” signs were reinstalled in the middle of Broadway this spring as an ongoing downtown effort to raise awareness of right of way at crosswalks, but their reappearance has also reignited conversations of the signs’ effectiveness.
Mayor Bob Fox raised the topic for discussion during a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night and said he has heard many complaints about the signs’ return.
An early proponent of the pedestrian awareness initiative, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard remained in support of the initiative despite the criticisms mentioned by the mayor.
“I understand you’ve got complaints, but just because you got complaints doesn’t mean we reverse the whole project,” Guard said.
Laurie Everett, owner of Annie Laurie’s at 536 Broadway and The Indie House at 605 Broadway, spoke during the meeting and voiced her opinions as a downtown resident and business owner of 18 years.
Between her two Broadway businesses and daily downtown travels, Everett estimated she uses the crosswalks about 20 times a day.
In one instance, she said she counted 60 cars passing her by before traffic yielded to her crossing. On other occasions, Everett said, her attempts to enter the crosswalk have been met by drivers accelerating through the intersection.
“That is unacceptable,” Everett said. “Pedestrians have the right of way, it’s the law, and people fly down Broadway every single day.”
The signs were initially installed in April 2019, but they were intermittently removed as the year went on to allow room for construction in the summer, parade traffic in the fall and snow plow traffic in the winter.
In December, a 15-year-old pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and North Frederick Street where Annie Laurie’s is located — a point Laurie’s husband, Rocky Everett, cited before the City Council.
Acknowledging motorist misinterpretations of the signs, Laurie Everett presented additional year-round options to increase visibility of the crosswalks by adding small speed bumps or painting stripes within the crosswalks.
“Yes, people don’t always understand the signs; and yes, people do hit the signs all the time,” she said. “But I’d much rather them hit a sign than a person.”
Admitting to be against the signs early on due to motorists mistaking the yield signs as stop signs, Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex said he now believes local drivers have learned to correctly interpret the crosswalk indicators.
Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said he did not see a downside to the signs, and attributed the downtown dilemma to the area’s redevelopment and growth in recent years.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder proposed bringing the issue before members of the city’s downtown Community Improvement District for input, of which Laurie Everett is a member.
Fox agreed with Kinder’s proposal, and added an additional consideration to extend the four-block section of signs by installing more yield signs farther east on Broadway, and city manager Scott Meyer said all the proposed options remained in the city’s purview.
Laurie Everett also encouraged the City Council to seek out options to provide a more permanent solution to the pedestrian problems, and closed her statements with a clear message.
“Please don’t take the signs away.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.