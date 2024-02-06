Eight “yield to pedestrian” signs were reinstalled in the middle of Broadway this spring as an ongoing downtown effort to raise awareness of right of way at crosswalks, but their reappearance has also reignited conversations of the signs’ effectiveness.

Mayor Bob Fox raised the topic for discussion during a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night and said he has heard many complaints about the signs’ return.

An early proponent of the pedestrian awareness initiative, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard remained in support of the initiative despite the criticisms mentioned by the mayor.

“I understand you’ve got complaints, but just because you got complaints doesn’t mean we reverse the whole project,” Guard said.

Laurie Everett, owner of Annie Laurie’s at 536 Broadway and The Indie House at 605 Broadway, spoke during the meeting and voiced her opinions as a downtown resident and business owner of 18 years.

Between her two Broadway businesses and daily downtown travels, Everett estimated she uses the crosswalks about 20 times a day.

In one instance, she said she counted 60 cars passing her by before traffic yielded to her crossing. On other occasions, Everett said, her attempts to enter the crosswalk have been met by drivers accelerating through the intersection.

“That is unacceptable,” Everett said. “Pedestrians have the right of way, it’s the law, and people fly down Broadway every single day.”

The signs were initially installed in April 2019, but they were intermittently removed as the year went on to allow room for construction in the summer, parade traffic in the fall and snow plow traffic in the winter.