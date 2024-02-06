Reimagining generosity in the COVID era on Giving Tuesday

Count the United Way of Southeast Missouri among those fundraising organizations putting more priority this year on Giving Tuesday, a philanthropic effort following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pandemic has forced the change in emphasis, local United Way executive director Elizabeth Shelton said.

“Absolutely (COVID) has hurt us and the nonprofits we support quite a lot,” she said, adding more people are using platforms such as Facebook to help guide their benevolent impulses.

“Everything is an event now, (as) it has become common practice to scroll social media to find good work to take part in — which is why we have Giving Tuesday,” Shelton added.

Giving Tuesday, according to its website, www.givingtuesday.org, began as a global effort in 2012 to encourage generosity “in all its forms” by the giving of “voice, time, money, goods and advocacy to support communities and causes.”

In addition to United Way, several local not-for-profit institutions have been active online in asking for gifts on Giving Tuesday.

Among them:

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, which seeks help in the ongoing construction of a new 12,000-square-foot facility, a humane education and adoption center, on its Boutin Drive property in Cape Girardeau.

Community Partnership (CP) of Southeast Missouri, which is renovating the old Cape Girardeau police headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St. Community Partnership is offering a brick engraved with the name of the donor in a patio at its new home for a minimum $100 gift.

Southeast Missouri State University, which said it will use gifts for an emergency fund to assist students with COVID-19 relief, so “financial hardship does not cause a disruption in any student’s ability to pursue education.”

The local United Way is offering Giving Tuesday contributors an incentive, offering a virtual cooking class to donors who give at least $25.

United Way of Southeast Missouri, like all United Way agencies, helps local charitable concerns in pooling their efforts in fundraising and other types of support, including nonmonetary outreach.

Impact on giving to UW-SEMO

Shelton said the pandemic has caused several unfortunate cancellations for United Way of Southeast Missouri, which impacted the agency’s bottom line.