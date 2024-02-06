Rehder's opioid bill passes first test, but faces perils

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Wednesday advanced a bill to create a statewide monitoring program for prescription opioids, but efforts to make Missouri the final state to adopt such a system still face steep opposition.

At issue is a bill by Sikeston Republican Rep. Holly Rehder to require pharmacists to log prescriptions into a database, which doctors and other pharmacists could check to see if patients are visiting multiple physicians or pharmacies to stock up on addictive drugs. Missouri is the only state without such a program.

This year the measure has support from legislative leaders and Gov. Mike Parson, and it's no longer threatened by a former senator who for years led opposition to it.

But longstanding privacy concerns about a government-run database and questions about the effectiveness of such a program in combatting the opioid crisis remain, and the proposal is getting a mixed response from lawmakers so far this year.

"I have heard the idea that it's going to move quickly and easily," said Weldon Spring Republican Sen. Bill Eigel, who opposes the measure. "I don't think that's accurate."

House members voted 110-43 Wednesday to give Rehder's bill initial approval, but only after lawmakers pitched several amendments she said would have effectively killed the bill, such as requiring medical marijuana to be tracked.

Another failed amendment would have required doctors and pharmacists to check the database, a provision Rehder said likely would make the program more effective but one the Sikeston Republican cautioned has previously led to the bill's death in the Senate.