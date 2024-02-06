All sections
May 24, 2023

Rehder wins Courage Award

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder was among five people recently honored by Cicero Institute with the organization’s Courage Award...

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder was among five people recently honored by Cicero Institute with the organization's Courage Award. Also honored were, from left: Bruce DeGroot, former Missouri state representative; Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida; Texas state Rep. Giovannia Capriglione; and Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers. A spokesman for the organization said Thompson Rehder showed "tremendous courage taking on the difficult issue of homelessness and passed one of the most comprehensive reforms in the nation." The institute, based in Austin, Texas, is a "nonpartisan public policy organization with deep experience in government, legislation and the law, technology and entrepreneurship," according to its website.
Local News

