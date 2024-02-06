Rehder, Swan trade barbs in negative Missouri Senate race ads

The Holly Rehder-Kathy Swan GOP race for Missouri’s Senate District 27 seat has turned ugly with a little over a week to go before the Aug. 4 primary election.
“I can’t remember a race when we’ve had such similar candidates,” said Laura Hatcher, associate professor of political science at Southeast Missouri State University.
“Each is trying to tell voters that they’re the true conservative and the opponent is the liberal,” said Hatcher, who has taught at Southeast since 2014.
Both Rehder and Swan are seasoned lawmakers.
Each is a state representative who cannot run for reelection to the Missouri House due to term limits.
Rehder (148th District) of Sikeston and Swan (147th District) of Cape Girardeau have served the maximum eight years in the lower chamber of the General Assembly.
Both hopefuls want to succeed state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, who is also term-limited.
Wallingford is himself running for Swan’s current seat in the 147th against GOP challenger John Voss.
The winner of the Republican Senate primary will face Democrat Donnie Owens in November.
“This (27th District GOP) election will be all about turnout,” said Hatcher, noting a July 18 Missouri Scout poll has Rehder with a double-digit lead in the race.
The Missouri Times website, by contrast, Wednesday called the Swan-Rehder race a tossup.
The 27th District encompasses six counties — Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott.
“(Swan and Rehder) are both running to the right and each needs to win Cape Girardeau County to take the seat,” Hatcher said.
Rehder and Swan are using various platforms to get out their messages, particularly via U.S. mail.
In the last 10 days, 12 direct mail pieces — six supporting Swan and six backing Rehder — have been sent to voters in the 27th District.
All of Rehder’s recent mailers have come from Holly PAC, a political action committee based in Kansas City, Missouri. Four of the six missives backing Rehder mention Swan.
The following is a sampling of the Rehder PAC’s anti-Swan rhetoric.
Swan’s recent mailers, five paid for by Voters for Good Government in St. Charles, Missouri, and another by Taxpayers in Support of Public Education in Independence, Missouri, all mention her opponent.
Hatcher notes both Senate hopefuls are using alliteration to make their case to voters.
“Swan says Rehder is a ‘liberal lobbyist,’ while Rehder says Swan is ‘Swampy Swan,,” Hatcher said.
Both appeals to district voters try to show the other’s reported ties to lobbyists.
“A lot of conservatives think lobbyists have undue influence over government,” Hatcher said.
In terms of fundraising, Rehder has outraised her opponent thus far by more than 2-to-1.
According to required financial disclosure documents filed July 15 with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Rehder has spent $286,018 for this year’s race. Swan has spent $131,259.
Both have received 13 contributions each from political action committees (PACs).
Swan’s largest PAC contributions are from AGC of Missouri and Missouri Realtors — both groups have given $2,000.
Rehder had three PACs break the $2,000 threshold: Missouri Medical ($2,600), Gate Way ($2,500) and Pharmacist PAC of Missouri ($2,000).
