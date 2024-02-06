Rehder, Swan trade barbs in negative Missouri Senate race ads

The Holly Rehder-Kathy Swan GOP race for Missouri’s Senate District 27 seat has turned ugly with a little over a week to go before the Aug. 4 primary election.

“I can’t remember a race when we’ve had such similar candidates,” said Laura Hatcher, associate professor of political science at Southeast Missouri State University.

Holly Rehder stands for a photo on the back porch of her home overlooking the Thebes bridge on the Mississippi River. Aaron Eisenhower ~ B Magazine

“Each is trying to tell voters that they’re the true conservative and the opponent is the liberal,” said Hatcher, who has taught at Southeast since 2014.

Both Rehder and Swan are seasoned lawmakers.

Each is a state representative who cannot run for reelection to the Missouri House due to term limits.

Kathy Swan

Rehder (148th District) of Sikeston and Swan (147th District) of Cape Girardeau have served the maximum eight years in the lower chamber of the General Assembly.

Both hopefuls want to succeed state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, who is also term-limited.

Wallingford is himself running for Swan’s current seat in the 147th against GOP challenger John Voss.

Kathy Swan, a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau, stands for a photo at the top of the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse steps. Aaron Eisenhower ~ B Magazine

The winner of the Republican Senate primary will face Democrat Donnie Owens in November.

“This (27th District GOP) election will be all about turnout,” said Hatcher, noting a July 18 Missouri Scout poll has Rehder with a double-digit lead in the race.

The Missouri Times website, by contrast, Wednesday called the Swan-Rehder race a tossup.

The 27th District encompasses six counties — Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott.

“(Swan and Rehder) are both running to the right and each needs to win Cape Girardeau County to take the seat,” Hatcher said.

Rehder and Swan are using various platforms to get out their messages, particularly via U.S. mail.