Rehder signals support for reining in county health boards

State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Friday neither "fear nor emotions should drive policymaking" when it comes to public health.

Rehder, sworn into the upper chamber of the General Assembly on Jan. 6 after eight years in the Missouri House, said she is in favor of "most" of the legislation being proposed so far this session to limit the power of county health departments to issue health orders to the general public.

"There is definitely a balance between public health and freedom," said Rehder, adding COVID-19 has been "hard" on citizens and public health officials alike.

There were at least five relevant bills under consideration this week by the seven-member Senate Health and Pensions Committee, on which Rehder sits.

Rehder said she expects legislation to be fast-tracked.

"Most likely (something) will be voted out of committee next week," said Rehder. "In Scott County this past year, we had sometimes where drive-up church services weren't even allowed -- a clear example of how easily our God-given freedoms can be removed."

Rationale

Sen. Bob Onder of St. Charles (R-2) chairs Rehder's committee and was quoted in the online Missouri Times this week as saying lawmakers must act.

"I don't think it is an exaggeration to say (the pandemic) has been the most politicized disease in human history (with) many extreme and far-reaching orders at all levels of government, shuttering businesses, causing people to lose jobs and interfering with religious worship," Onder said.