Rehder seeks Missouri House speaker role amid hacking probe

State Rep. Holly Rehder is campaigning to be speaker of the Missouri House amid a computer-

hacking probe that has put the spotlight on the Southeast Missouri lawmaker.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Cole County prosecuting attorney have investigated possible hacking of her office computer, Rehder said Monday. The Sikeston Republican said she did not disclose a draft report this summer of the governor’s Committee on Simple, Fair and Low Taxes, as alleged by a political website.

Holly Rehder

The Missouri Times reported the draft copy was obtained by an unnamed source who said the report was provided by Rehder. But Rehder, who served on the tax committee, said she read the preliminary report on her computer but never distributed it to anyone.

The report covered a range of tax issues, but a later, final version focused on reforming Missouri’s tax-credit programs.

Rehder said she asked for an investigation to identify the leak after it was reported it was her copy of the document that was disclosed.

“I want to find out how this happened,” she said.

Rehder said she texted the chief clerk of the House reporting she believed her computer had been hacked.

Information technology staff were informed of the problem and checked her emails. They did not find any instance of the draft report being forwarded to someone else from her computer, Rehder said.

The Scott County lawmaker said the investigation rests in the hands of the Cole County prosecutor, who “needs to figure out if there has been a law broken.”

Rehder said her candidacy for House speaker has drawn opposition from consultants and others who support state tax credits.

Rehder wants to see the tax-credit system reformed.

“Missouri has had a very lucrative tax-credit system for a very few for many, many years,” she said.

Since adoption of the first tax credit in 1973, the use of tax credits has expanded to several dozen programs, accounting for more than $575 million in redemptions in fiscal 2016,

Rehder said a developer can obtain tax credits for a project and sell some of those credits to other companies if he or she doesn’t use all of them.

Rehder, who owns a cable television contracting firm in Sikeston, called the tax credits “ridiculous and offensive to me.”