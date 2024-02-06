Rehder pleased to get PDMP past the finish line

Few lawmakers in Jefferson City have labored longer and more doggedly for a single piece of legislation than state Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City.

Rehder (R-27) has pushed for the establishment of a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) since her earliest days in the Missouri House, where she served eight years before moving to the General Assembly's upper chamber in January.

During the most recent legislative session in the state capital, which ended Friday, the bill finally made won approval in both chambers and now awaits action from Gov. Mike Parson.

The freshman senator said Tuesday she expects Parson will sign the bill.

"It's been nine years of working for passage," said Rehder. "A lot of people didn't like (PDMP) and even folks in my conservative club didn't at the beginning, but I put in the time making sure my constituents knew what a PDMP was, and what they are used for in all other states but Missouri."

In the Missouri House, the legislation was affirmed by a 91 to 64 vote with the local delegation split on the measure.

Jamie Burger (R-148) of Benton and Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville voted yes.