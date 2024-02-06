Rehder, Owens seek District 27 Senate seat

"Above all, a public servant must be available to the people. Be responsive to constituents, take the calls, help them in any way you can. Turn over every stone for them," she told B Magazine. "As a representative, I am often the liaison to the people, helping them cut through government red tape. I take that very seriously. As a legislator, I think we need a smaller, more efficient government. We cannot waste the people's money on ridiculous schemes and then demand more from the people. A public servant should help make the government more accountable and transparent to the people."

Owens, a self-described "semi-retired truck driver, has never held elective office, though he has previously run for the state Senate. He is an Air Force veteran and has a background in military intelligence. He is a native of Fredericktown, Missouri.

"The reason I am running is so that the democrats in this district have a choice and a way to show the GOP that they do not have a mandate. I am a moderate something the GOP doesn't know the meaning of," he told the magazine.

District 27 consists of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties.