All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 31, 2020

Rehder, Owens seek District 27 Senate seat

Among the races some voters will decide Tuesday is the District 27 state Senate seat, which is coming open because of term limits. Republican state Rep. Holly Rehder is facing Democrat Donnie Owens. Rehder, term-limited from her House seat, won the GOP primary earlier this year. She lives in Sikeston, Missouri, is a business owner and has a background in the communications industry...

Southeast Missourian
A sign marks the entrance to a polling location for absentee voting Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
A sign marks the entrance to a polling location for absentee voting Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

Among the races some voters will decide Tuesday is the District 27 state Senate seat, which is coming open because of term limits.

Republican state Rep. Holly Rehder is facing Democrat Donnie Owens.

Rehder, term-limited from her House seat, won the GOP primary earlier this year. She lives in Sikeston, Missouri, is a business owner and has a background in the communications industry.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Above all, a public servant must be available to the people. Be responsive to constituents, take the calls, help them in any way you can. Turn over every stone for them," she told B Magazine. "As a representative, I am often the liaison to the people, helping them cut through government red tape. I take that very seriously. As a legislator, I think we need a smaller, more efficient government. We cannot waste the people's money on ridiculous schemes and then demand more from the people. A public servant should help make the government more accountable and transparent to the people."

Owens, a self-described "semi-retired truck driver, has never held elective office, though he has previously run for the state Senate. He is an Air Force veteran and has a background in military intelligence. He is a native of Fredericktown, Missouri.

"The reason I am running is so that the democrats in this district have a choice and a way to show the GOP that they do not have a mandate. I am a moderate something the GOP doesn't know the meaning of," he told the magazine.

District 27 consists of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy