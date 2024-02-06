Rehder opposed to Medicaid funds expansion

State Sen. Holly Rehder said Friday she is not in favor of funding Medicaid expansion.

"I was elected to represent the people of Southeast Missouri (who) rejected expansion soundly," the first-term Republican senator said, adding, "under the current circumstances, I will be standing with them and voting 'no' if given the opportunity."

On Wednesday, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 7-7 on a proposal setting aside money for the program. Because it was a tie, the proposal failed.

On April 15, the Missouri House passed an alternative plan, voting 143-1 to shift the money meant for Medicaid expansion into funding for care for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The chair of the House Budget Committee, Cody Smith, said the plan represented "the prioritization of the people who are most needy in our state."

On Aug. 4, Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 (Medicaid expansion) by a 53%-47% margin. In Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, the issue was rejected by virtually identical 68%-32% margins.