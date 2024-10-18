Rehder named chairwoman of joint panel to protect kids

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) has been named chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect on what the senator calls a "tentative" basis.

The 14-member panel, made up of members of both the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives, voted to name Rehder chairwoman during a hearing Tuesday.

Because of an insufficient number of House members present, the first term senator will serve as acting chairwoman until a formal vote is held.