Rehder named chairwoman of joint panel to protect kids

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) has been named chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect on what the senator calls a "tentative" basis.
The 14-member panel, made up of members of both the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives, voted to name Rehder chairwoman during a hearing Tuesday.
Because of an insufficient number of House members present, the first term senator will serve as acting chairwoman until a formal vote is held.
"The safety of Missouri's children is one of my greatest concerns, so it's a great honor to be asked to chair this vital joint committee of the Missouri Legislature," Rehder said in a news release.
"As a mother and grandmother, I can think of few issues more important to the Legislature than the care for abused and neglected children and improving Missouri's foster care system."
Formed in 2012, the Child Abuse and Neglect Joint Committee reviews programs aimed at addressing child abuse and neglect and makes recommendations regarding foster care and systems to protect the welfare of children.
