Rehder clarifies residency

State Senator Holly Rehder (R-27) acknowledges she is currently living outside the borders of her six-county district but said this will not last long.
Rehder, in a text Monday to the Southeast Missourian, said she is living with her son in District 25 but the situation is "temporary" and her "permanent address and home" remains in Scott City, inside district boundaries.
Rehder, according to court records, filed for divorce Wednesday from Raymond E. Rehder and the former listed an address located in New Madrid County.
In a statement emailed to this newspaper Friday, Rehder wrote, "I've always been honest with friends, family, supporters and my constituents. On June 2, I filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. I'm disappointed that there is nothing more than can be done. I treasure my family and will always love my husband and he will always be the father to our wonderful children. I pray for an amicable separation that honors our life together."
A Missouri Senate aide told the Southeast Missourian once a senator wins election to the body, the only recourse for removal for residency or any other issue is a vote of sitting senators.
Rehder, 51, spent eight years in the Missouri House in District 148 and took her current office in January, succeeding Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau. Wallingford is now back in the lower chamber, representing District 147.
Senate District 27 comprises Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties.
