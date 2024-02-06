Rehder clarifies residency

State Senator Holly Rehder (R-27) acknowledges she is currently living outside the borders of her six-county district but said this will not last long.

Rehder, in a text Monday to the Southeast Missourian, said she is living with her son in District 25 but the situation is "temporary" and her "permanent address and home" remains in Scott City, inside district boundaries.

Rehder, according to court records, filed for divorce Wednesday from Raymond E. Rehder and the former listed an address located in New Madrid County.