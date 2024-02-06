Rehder announces divorce

State Sen. Holly Rehder announced Friday she has filed for divorce from her husband, Ray Rehder.
"My entire life has been defined by persevering through difficult life challenges. Many of you have asked about recent life changes and new challenges I am now facing. I've always been honest with friends, family, supporters and my constituents. On June 2nd, I filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage," she said in an emailed statement. "I'm disappointed that there is nothing more that can be done. I treasure my family and will always love my husband and he will always be the father to our wonderful children. I pray for an amicable separation that honors our life together."
Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, is serving her first term representing District 27.
Court records in the case list an address for Holly Rehder that falls outside the district. According to a state Senate aide, once a senator wins election to the body the only recourse for removal for residency or any other issue is a vote of sitting senators.
The senator did not immediately respond to request for comment Friday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.