NewsSeptember 16, 2022

Southeast Missourian

Rehab work continues on I-55 bridges over U.S. 62 at Miner

The rehabilitation of the Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 62 at Miner, Missouri, began in May with construction on the northbound bridge. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, traffic will soon shift as work begins on the southbound bridge. Motorists should anticipate head-to-head traffic with a 10-foot width restriction on I-55 from Exit 66B to Exit 69. U.S. 62 is reduced to two lanes with a 10-foot width restriction from Matthews Lane to North Interstate Drive. In addition, the U.S. 62 ramp onto northbound I-55 is closed. Beginning Sept. 30, the southbound off ramp/deceleration ramp will be closed at Exit 67. Motorists planning to use this exit should seek alternate routes, the release said. Traffic will be shifted to the improved northbound bridge and work will begin on the southbound bridge. Completion is anticipated May 31.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
