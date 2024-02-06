Alton Bray paused to reflect as he sipped a cup of coffee earlier this week at Chateau Girardeau.

Someone had just asked for his secret to a long life.

“I never really thought about it. It just happened,” he eventually answered, with a slight grin. “Maybe there was God’s will in this. I’m a strong believer in the power of God.”

Born 100 years ago today, Bray is known to many as the “registrar emeritus” at Southeast Missouri State University, known as Southeast Missouri Teachers College when he arrived on campus as a freshman in the fall of 1937.

Bray grew up in northern Scott County and graduated at age 17 from Fornfelt High School in what is now Scott City. Some of his earliest memories include his grandfather’s Model T Ford, furniture-size radios filled with glowing tubes, and “coal-fired locomotives when a trip to St. Louis was an excursion aboard the Cotton Belt Railroad.”

By the time Bray graduated from high school, two of his older siblings were already Southeast alumni. His sister, Lois, earned a teaching degree in 1930, while Paul, one of his three brothers, enrolled in 1934 but left Southeast in favor of full-time employment.

Bray graduated from Southeast in 1941, majoring in physics and mathematics.

“I taught one year of high school in Benton, Missouri, and I was a coach for both the girls and boys basketball teams there,” he said. “From there, I spent a year with the Air Force as a civilian radar instructor before coming back to Cape to work at the college in 1943, teaching math and physics in the Navy’s V-12 program.”

In 1945, he was asked to fill in when the college’s purchasing agent, Jack Wimp, was drafted into the military. Returning in 1946, Wimp was assigned to the school’s veteran’s affairs office and Bray remained as purchasing agent.

Later that year, the assistant registrar resigned and Bray was appointed to fill that position, serving under E.F. Vaeth. When Vaeth died in 1951, Bray was named to succeed him and continued in that role until his retirement in 1984.

Hand notes to computers

As registrar, Bray managed the enrollment records and transcripts for tens of thousands of Southeast students.

“When I started, we had about 1,000 students,” he said. “When I retired, the enrollment was 9,000.”

In the 1940s and ’50s, all work in the registrar’s office was done by hand and manual typewriters were considered state-of-the-art technology. In 1962, Bray convinced Mark Scully, Southeast’s president at the time, to invest in the school’s first computer, a room-size IBM 1620, to help manage the university’s registration records.

“My office staff was pretty small. We wouldn’t have been able to handle all 9,000 students without computer registration,” Bray said and joked today’s cellphones have more computing power than that first computer.

Jane Stacy, a Southeast student in the 1960s who served as the university’s alumni director from 1973 until 2008, remembers how Bray “had to promise Dr. Scully that computers were not a passing fad.”

Bray served under three other Southeast presidents — W.W. Parker, Mark Scully, Robert Leestamper and Bill Stacy — all of whom he remembers well. He also remembers some of the university’s notable faculty and staff.