NewsNovember 19, 2019

Registered sex offender located under a sink after fleeing from police in August

A registered sex offender who escaped police custody in August was taken into custody Sunday night by members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs, 36, of Cape Girardeau was wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony, according to a release from Sgt. Joey Hann...

Ben Matthews
Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs
Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs

A registered sex offender who escaped police custody in August was taken into custody Sunday night by members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs, 36, of Cape Girardeau was wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony, according to a release from Sgt. Joey Hann.

The fugitive fled from officers in his vehicle, and then on foot, after officers attempted to apprehend Twiggs on the active warrant during an August traffic stop. An alert was issued by police Aug. 16 requesting the public’s assistance in locating Twiggs.

Hann stated the fugitive was found by Cape Girardeau officers after he was located in the 400 block of Bellevue Street, hiding under a sink in a downtown Cape Girardeau apartment.

In the release, the department offered appreciation to the public and the highway patrol for timely and accurate tips regarding the fugitive’s whereabouts.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

