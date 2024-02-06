The fugitive fled from officers in his vehicle, and then on foot, after officers attempted to apprehend Twiggs on the active warrant during an August traffic stop. An alert was issued by police Aug. 16 requesting the public’s assistance in locating Twiggs.

Hann stated the fugitive was found by Cape Girardeau officers after he was located in the 400 block of Bellevue Street, hiding under a sink in a downtown Cape Girardeau apartment.

In the release, the department offered appreciation to the public and the highway patrol for timely and accurate tips regarding the fugitive’s whereabouts.