Region's food insecurity grew significantly in 2020

The battle against hunger in Southeast Missouri intensified in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic — and loss of income — forced thousands of families to tighten their budgets and become “food insecure.”

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which provides food to 140 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters in 16 Southeast Missouri counties, reported Wednesday it distributed a record 16.35 million pounds — or 8,175 tons — of food in 2020, an increase of more than 3 million pounds above the 12.9 million pounds it distributed in 2019.

To put it another way, the food bank distributed 13.6 million meals to thousands of Southeast Missouri families and individuals in 2020.

The Sikeston-based food distribution center also organized 432 mobile food distribution events in 2020, which was nearly 200 more than the 234 that were held the previous year.

“If anyone had told us at the start of 2020 that we were going to distribute more than 16 million pounds of food and hold nearly double the number of mobile food distributions, we probably would have said, ‘No way, we don’t have the resources for that,’” said Joey Keys, the food bank’s chief executive officer.

Keys said he realized in March that last year wouldn’t be “business as usual” at the food bank as the COVID-19 outbreak spread to the Midwest, forcing businesses close and lay off, fire or furlough thousands of employees, many of whom remain without jobs.

Higher need in Southeast Missouri

“The counties we cover have some of the highest rates of hunger and poverty in the state, and the pandemic only made that worse,” Keys said. “When the pandemic hit, and we started seeing double the number of people needing food assistance because of lost jobs and wages, we rallied quickly and kept up that pace during pretty much the whole year.”

According to Feeding America, of which the Southeast Missouri Food Bank is an affiliate, one in five people and almost one in three children are considered food insecure in Southeast Missouri.

“Our rates are among the highest in the state,” Keys said. “If you rank all Missouri counties by hunger rates, our area has seven of the state’s top 10.” Those counties, all among the 16 served by the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, are Pemiscot, Ripley, Dunklin, Wayne, New Madrid, Mississippi and Butler.

In Cape Girardeau County, where the food bank works with two dozens agencies and food pantries, it’s estimated 17.6% of the county’s overall population, and 23.4% of the children in the county, are food insecure. Those numbers represent increases of more than 5% among the county’s total population since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 9% among children.