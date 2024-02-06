Region unites: How can you help? Where can you get help? Here a list

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Poplar Bluff on Friday, March 14, the community has rallied together to provide aid and support to those affected.

Van Buren School District is opening the new gym locker rooms at 6 a.m. Monday morning and the old gym will be open at 6:45 a.m. Monday for showers as well. Buses will run as close to their regular routes as they can, though some places might not be accessible.

The district is getting a food delivery Monday morning so they will be fully operational in the cafeteria. They hope they can be helpful to the community and the neighboring communities who have suffered so much, district officials said. They will be organizing donations and other resources this week.

As with all weather-related issues, they will be lenient with attendance as the community works through the storm aftermath.

Carter County Sheriff’s Department reports that from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice, deputies will be stopping and talking with folks in affected areas. “If you're not a property owner or requested by the property owner do not go near affected areas,” Sheriff Alonzo Bradwell said. “The town of Fremont is to only be accessed by property owners or verified people that have been given permission. “This effort is to help property owners that suffered damage, and keep theives who are willing to capitolize on suffering away. We will not tolerate anyone messing around our citizens properties. If caught expect to see our jail cell.”

Taylors Stateline Travel Center & Longhorn Grill is offering their showers free of charge to anyone in need that has been affected by the storm this week. They are also offering reduced pricing and specials that are attached to this post.

The Bluff Church is collecting boxes and totes to provide to staff at Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center for when they re-enter the building to collect their belongings or classroom items.

If you have questions or need someone to pick up boxes and totes contact Dave Elledge (573) 429-0960.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has shared the FEMA building at Clearwater Elementary will be open for anyone needing shelter/a warm place to sleep. This will be available while school is out of session.

United Gospel Rescue Mission is preparing meals for all those who lost homes and are in Poplar Bluff's emergency shelter. Any foodstuffs or financial help to help provide for this emergency is greatly appreciated, the mission said.

Food donations can be dropped off at 400 S. Broadway. Some suggested items are: eggs, milk, bread, flour, meats, cheese and bottled water.

Hygiene items include soap, shampoo, deodorant, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.

“This community always works together! Thank you,” the Rev. Greg Kirk said in a message to the community.